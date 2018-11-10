Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/11/18)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Policy Committee
When: Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Policy Committee will be meeting in the district’s Board Meeting Room B. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto
Info: Gentleman’s luncheon club hosts guest speaker Richard Cato from the McHenry Museum and Historical Society. To get more information on activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visti sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11
When: Second Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: No-host dinner with information on the history of California. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. where the film "The Yosemite Valley" will be shown. The public is invited. Any person born in California is eligible to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Technology workshop “What About Email?” will cover questions like: What are the best email apps for you? Is email dying? Mike Kumler, Barbara Cameron, Bob Myer and Terry Fix will discuss the email apps they use, along with the pros and cons of each. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 5 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
SONORA
What: AAUW Meeting
When: Thursday, 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: Ambulance Center 18440 Striker Court
Info: The American Association of University Women meeting with guest speakers Martha Golay and Cathi Ruiz. They will discuss their roles, give insight and share their experiences in the Hospice Community. Golay is the Bereavement Volunteer Coordinator and also works for ATCAA Prevention Team as a certified trainer in suicide prevention. Ruiz is certified in trauma recovery and is the chaplain for Adventist Health Hospice. Doors open with socializing at 2:30; program 3 p.m. For more information call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
TURLOCK
What: Program on Social Justice
When: Tuesday-Thursday
Where: CSU, Stanislaus, One University Circle
Info: “Social justice in the Central Valley: A Community Focused Conference” is a three-day conference that will include workshops and guest speakers. All sessions are open to the public. Tuesday is Home, Displacement, Work & Family, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m./3:30-9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Indigenous Farmworker Family/Environmental Health, noon to 4:45 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Coalition-based Activism, Immigrant/Youth Engagement, Patterns of Social Inequality, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. For more information and location information visit www.csustan.edu/social-justice-conference.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at Black Oak Casino Resort’s Hotel on the lower level. There will be a no-host bar and a buffet of finger foods. Cost is $15 and includes a gaming free play and dining coupons. Businesses are encouraged to bring baskets and gifts for a silent auction. For more information, call the chamber at 209-585-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments