Free food for Vets Day? Past, present military can find it at Modesto-area eateries

This Veterans Day, the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, past and present servicemen and servicewomen will be honored across the country. And national and local restaurants will do their part offering free and discounted meals.
Veteran’s Day falls on Sunday, Nov. 11 this year, but will be officially observed as a federal holiday Monday. Some places are offering deals and freebies Sunday, others Monday and a few both days. A roundup of some of the eateries participating. Active-duty military and veterans should be prepared to show military ID or other verification at most locations:
Applebee’s (Modesto, Riverbank, Turlock, Merced): Free meal from a special menu on Sunday.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (Modesto): Free entree under $12.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage on Sunday. Veterans can also claim a free Pizzokie dessert through the whole month of November as part of the company’s Buy a Hero a Pizookie program.
Buffalo Wild Wings (Modesto, Turlock): Free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries Sunday.
Chili’s (Modesto, Turlock, Los Banos): Free meal from a special menu on Sunday.
Chipotle (Modesto, Turlock, Riverbank): Buy-one, get-one free deal on burritos, bowls, salads or order of tacos Sunday.
Chuck E. Cheese (Modesto): Free personal pizza on Sunday.
Denny’s (all locations): Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon Monday.
Dunkin’ Donuts (Modesto): Free doughnut Sunday.
Farmer Boys (Modesto, Riverbank, Ceres): Free Big Cheese cheeseburger Monday.
Galletto Ristorante (Modesto): Free meal with the purchase of another entree of equal or greater price Sunday and Monday.
Golden Corral (Modesto): Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.
Hauck’s Grill (Turlock): Free entree on Monday.
Hula’s (Escalon): Free meal and non-alcoholic beverage Monday.
IHOP (all locations): Free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Little Caesars (all locations): Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Outback Steakhouse (Modesto): Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola beverage Sunday.
Red Lobster (Modesto): Free appetizer or dessert Sunday and Monday.
Red Robin (Riverbank, Turlock, Manteca): Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries Sunday.
Starbucks (all locations): Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse Sunday.
Texas Roadhouse (Modesto): Free lunch from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Wienerschnitzel (Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale, Manteca): Free chili dog, small fries and a small Pepsi Sunday.
Yogurt Mill (Modesto, Turlock): Free small frozen yogurt Sunday.
Comments