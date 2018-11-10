Modesto police make boy facing another surgery feel like one of them on 5th birthday

Modesto Police officers made sure 5-year-old Hailam Holmes felt like a hero for his birthday.
The Modesto boy wants to become a police officer when he grows up. But he was born with a congenital birth defect that has required three surgeries so far, his first at only two-weeks-old. He has another big surgery scheduled for December.
His mother Jazmin Saucedo said his health issues have not dampened his big dreams. She said he has told her several times he wants to become a policeman.
So about a dozen Modesto Police officers and other staff surprised him at his birthday party Saturday afternoon. The officers showed up with gifts — including a motorized replica car he could ride on, Modesto Police gear and cupcakes. They also brought their armored SWAT vehicle for him and his friends to tour.
