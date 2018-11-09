Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Special Veterans Day Sunday Service
When: Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th Street
Info: Emmet Cahill, an award-winning Irish tenor and member of the world-renowned Irish singing group Celtic Thunder will be the musical guest at First United Methodist Church on Sunday. The community is welcome to join the service at 10 a.m., when Cahill will share solos and sing with the FUMC Chancel Choir. Admission is free. For more information call 209-522-9046, x 210 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills at the Modesto Bridge Center on Mondays at 9 a.m. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Veterans Pavilion Dedication Ceremony
When: Monday, 11:11 a.m.
Where: Haig & Isabel Berberian Patient Service Center, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice will honor those who have served and are currently serving our country in the armed forces at the annual Veterans Pavilion Dedication Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 12. Community members are welcome to reflect and memorialize a loved one. There is no charge to attend. Community Hospice is a partner in the “We Honor Veterans” program, which is a National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization program. Light refreshments will be served. For more information visit call Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370 or visit give.hospiceheart.org.
What: Modesto Republican Woman
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Season’s Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Modesto Republican Woman’s club will be hold is monthly lunch meeting with Mayor of Modesto Ted Brandvold as guest speaker. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch 12 noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Society Movie Fundraiser
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Galaxy Theatre, 2525 Patterson Road
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser at Galaxy Theatre celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Back To The Future 2.” There will be two DeLoreans on display and other movie memorabilia. Tickets are $20; all proceeds go towards the museum’s expansion to house the City’s 1918 City Fire Truck and other large items. Tickets are available at O’Briens Riverbank supermarket, at the museum on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Saturday afternoons, or email Paulette Roberson at pauletteroberson@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: Veterans Day/Armistice Day Celebration
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Museum, 158 Bradford Street.
Info: This year’s Veterans Day/Armistice Day marks 100 years since the official end of World War I. The Tuolumne County Historical Society is planning a World War I exhibit dedication on Saturday at the Tuolumne County Museum. The event is open to the community. The program will include a color guard and dignitaries. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at Black Oak Casino Resort’s Hotel on the lower level. There will be a no-host bar and a buffet of finger foods provided by the Black Oak Catering staff. Cost is $15 and includes a gaming free play and dining coupons. Businesses are encouraged to bring baskets and gifts for a silent auction. For more information, call the chamber at 209-585-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
100 YEARS AGO: Due to the influenza epidemic, Modesto Mayor Morris determined that the ordinance on wearing masks while in public would remain in effect. The mayor reached this decision with city and county health officer Dr. J. K. Ransom. The Modesto School Board also determined that schools would remain closed until the mayor lifted the mask requirement. Ceres schools were to remain closed, as well as country schools and Sunday church schools.
