Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/09/18)

MODESTO
What: Dream It, Be It
When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Road
Info: The Soroptimist International of Modesto presents the program “Dream It, Be It.” The program works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. This is a daylong conference for secondary school-age girls, where they will learn about career opportunities, setting and achieving goals, and overcoming obstacles to success. Girls and their parents/guardians can learn more and sign up for the program by contacting Ruth Bright at nitis1975@yahoo.com.
What: MJC Harvest Party
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC – West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Foundation and Agriculture & Environmental Science Division invite the community to a Harvest Party at the Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion on West Campus. The event begins with a hosted social at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and a live auction at 7:30 p.m. offering desserts, gift baskets and more. Music and dancing will also be offered. Cost $40 per person; $400 for tables of eight and all tickets are pre-sold, no sales at the door, deadline to purchase is Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age to consume wine or beer. Event benefits the Agriculture Department’s student, instructional and leadership activities. For more information, to purchase a ticket or sponsor, call the Agriculture Division Office at 209-575-6200.
What: Hutton House Volunteers Orientation
When: Monday, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services will be holding training dates for volunteer positions for Hutton House, a shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17. Volunteers are expected to attend all training dates, Nov. 1, 6, 8, 12, and 14. For more information call 209-526-1476 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8-11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
SONORA
What: Celebrating the Gold Rush
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St.
Info: The Sonora Chamber presents event featuring The Black Irish Band. Free to all ages. There will be Gold Rush-themed food, a no-host bar, games and dancing. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in Gold Rush attire. For more information, visit www.sonorachamber.org.
TURLOCK
What: Holiday craft fair
When: Through Saturday
Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave.
Info: The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church invites the community its 14th Annual Community Outreach Holiday Craft Fair. The fair will feature quilts, fall and Christian decorations and more. The fair runs Thursday and Friday, Nov. 8-9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complimentary coffee and tea are available, and lunch will be offered for purchase. For more information, contact the church at 209-667-7712.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto stores, banks, public offices and schools would be closed in observance of Armistice Day. The Modesto Post 74 of the American Legion planned a breakfast meeting, along with a commemorative program that evening in the Modesto High School Auditorium.
