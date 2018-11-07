Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/08/18)

MODESTO
What: Coping With the Holidays Program
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice invites the community to a free workshop to help cope with grief during the holidays. Participants will receive information to help them understand what they are experiencing and learn coping skills. The program will close with a memorial candle lighting ceremony. Participants are encouraged to bring a framed picture of their loved one for the remembrance table. For more information or to register call 209-578-6300 or visit heal.hospiceheart.org.
What: SR 132 West Expressway Project Presentation
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.
Info: Woodland West Community Neighborhood presentation with Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow, Stanislaus County Public Works Director David Leamon, City of Modesto Project Designer/Engineer John Rawles and other officials. For more information on the project visit the website at www.StateRoute132.com.
What: “Sábado De Educación” workshop
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Student Equity and Office of Access and Outreach free event to inform Spanish speaking community members about the educational opportunities and campus resources available. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; lunch is provided to all participants. Activities include workshops and presentations in Spanish on MJC application and orientation and more. The event is recommended for anyone interested in finding out more about MJC, applying for college or financial aid. To register visit: https://mjc.edu/studentservices/ssa/campuscommunityevents. For more information, contact MJC student success specialists Ulises Ochoa Diaz at 209-575-7775 or email ochoau@mjc.edu, (se habla Espanol), or Jonathan Arias at 209-575-7738 or email ariasj@mjc.edu.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Library Designs Program
When: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie.
Info: The Empire Library will host programs designed to give children an opportunity to use their skills to develop creative designs this month. On Thursday, children can take part in the paper building blocks program. Participants will assemble blocks using colorful paper. The paper blocks will then be used to design and build towers. The library’s monthly Build It! Program will be Tuesday, Nov. 27; bracelet making activity on Thursday, Nov. 29. For more information, contact Diane Ramirez at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
KNIGHTS FERRY
What: Stanislaus River Salmon Festival
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Knights Ferry Recreation Area, 17968 Covered Bridge Rd.
Info: The community of Knights Ferry will celebrate the 10th annual Stanislaus River Salmon Festival. For more information, visit the Festival's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SRSFest.
SONORA
What: Veterans Day/Armistice Day Celebration
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Museum, 158 Bradford Street.
Info: This year’s Veterans Day/Armistice Day marks 100 years since the official end of World War I. To commemorate that event the Tuolumne County Historical Society is planning a World War I exhibit dedication on Saturday at the Tuolumne County Museum. The event is open to any interested members of the community. The program will include a color guard from the Tuolumne County Veterans and dignitaries. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Library Escape Room
When: Saturday, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Turlock Branch, 550 Minaret Ave.
Info: Children are invited to participate in a fairy tale-themed escape room at the Turlock Library. Participants will attempt to escape from the Three Bears’ house after being “locked in” by Goldilocks. Children ages 8 to 12 can search for clues and solve puzzles in order to “escape” back to the library before the Three Bears return. Sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Advance registration is required for all three sessions, as space is limited. For more information or register call the library at 209-664-8100 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
