Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/07/18)

MODESTO
What: Lecture by Erica Ormsby
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Campus Life and Student Learning presents An Evening with Erica Ormsby in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Center. Ormsby promoting her best-selling “I Am Happy. Healthy. Free. – How to Become the Person Who Lives Your Dreams.” A meet and greet will follow the presentation, and copies of her book will be available for purchase. MJC students may receive a free copy of her book with a current student ID card. The event is free to the public. Campus parking is $2 without a permit. For more information contact Bryan Justin Marks, Associate Dean Campus Life and Student Learning 209-575-6662 or email marksb@mjc.edu.
What: High School Orchestra Day
When: Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave
Info: Nine Stanislaus County high schools and one San Joaquin County high school are performing, free and open to the public. The students will present works by Bach, Balmages, Grainger and others. The event ends with Irish reel, “Finnegan’s Wake,” performed by more than 200 students. For more information contact Professor Anne Martin at 209-575-6646 or email martina@mjc.edu.
What: Clergy forum
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice will host community members for a nondenominational clergy forum. The presentation will deliver practical information on how to navigate the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of someone facing an advanced illness. The forum is free and lunch will be provided. One CEU will be offered at this event. Provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider Number CEP 6818 for one contact hour. For more information, call 209-578-6300 or visit hospiceheart.org.
What: Hutton House Volunteers Orientation
When: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services holds training dates for volunteer positions for Hutton House, a shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17. Volunteers are expected to attend all training dates, Nov. 1, 6, 8, 12, and 14. For more information call 209-526-1476 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Society Movie Fundraiser
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Galaxy Theatre, 2525 Patterson Road
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser at Galaxy Theatre celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Back To The Future 2.” There will be two DeLoreans on display and other movie memorabilia. Tickets are $20; all proceeds go towards the museum’s expansion to house the City’s 1918 City Fire Truck and other large items. Tickets are available at O’Briens Riverbank supermarket, at the museum on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Saturday afternoons, or email Paulette Roberson at pauletteroberson@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: Celebrating the Gold Rush
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St.
Info: The Sonora Chamber presents event featuring The Black Irish Band. Free to all ages. There will be Gold Rush-themed food, a no-host bar, games and dancing. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in Gold Rush attire. For more information, visit www.sonorachamber.org.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly second Thursday Local Legislators Mobile District Office hours. Representatives from Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto City Council voted to place the Modesto Citizens Advisory Growth Management Act on the ballot, which would have slowed city growth without a public vote. The proposal was voted down 5-2.
