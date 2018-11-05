Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/06/18)

MODESTO
What: Hutton House Volunteers Orientation
When: Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services will be holding training dates for volunteer positions for Hutton House, a shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17. Volunteers are expected to attend all training dates, Nov. 1, 6, 8, 12, and 14. For more information call 209-526-1476 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are currently welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature the topic: “Alien Invaders: Invasive Species,” presented by Mike McGraw, park ranger, New Melones Recreation Resource Branch, Bureau of Reclamation. The Colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: “Sábado De Educación” workshop
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Student Equity and Office of Access and Outreach are offering a “Sábado De Educación” workshop on Saturday in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Center to inform Spanish speaking community members about the educational opportunities and campus resources available at MJC. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the event and parking are free, and lunch is provided to all participants. Activities include workshops and presentations in Spanish on MJC application and orientation and more. The event is recommended for anyone interested in finding out more about MJC, applying for college or financial aid. To register visit: https://mjc.edu/studentservices/ssa/campuscommunityevents. For more information, contact MJC student success specialist Ulises Ochoa Diaz at 209-575-7775 or email ochoau@mjc.edu, (se habla Espanol), or Jonathan Arias at 209-575-7738 or email ariasj@mjc.edu.
DENAIR
What: Denair Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 pm.
Where: Denair Unified School District, 3460 Lester Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email DenairMAC@gmail.com or visit www.stancounty.com/board/unincorporated-cities/denair.shtm.
MANTECA/TURLOCK
What: Medical Professionals Hiring Event
When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Center Manteca/Emanuel Medical Center
Info: Job seekers can meet with Nursing & Allied Health Hiring and possibly walk away with an on-the-spot offer. They offer benefits, competitive pay, and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Opportunities available for RNs, PTs, OTs, Admitting, case management, cath lab, pharmacy, rad techs, CNAs and CLSs. Visit either Doctors Hospital of Manteca, 1205 E North Street or Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock at 825 Delbon Ave. For more information or to register for the events visit tenet.hiringevent.net.
SONORA
What: Veterans Day/Armistice Day Celebration
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Museum, 158 Bradford St.
Info: This year’s Veterans Day/Armistice Day marks 100 years since the official end of World War I. To commemorate that event the Tuolumne County Historical Society (TCHS) is planning a World War I exhibit dedication on Saturday at the Tuolumne County Museum. The event is open to any interested members of the community. Parking is available on Bradford and Lower Sunset Streets and some parking lots on Jackson Street. The program for the event will include a color guard from the Tuolumne County Veterans and dignitaries. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that new-home buyers in the city of Manteca would not be hit by a potential financial burden through a then tentative settlement reached between the city and school district. The Manteca Unified School District sued the City Council over its refusal to force residential developers to pay a special tax, called a Mello-Roos assessment, which would finance new classrooms needed to keep pace with growth. Under the tentative settlement, the school district agrees to reduce the Mello-Roos tax burden by as much as 75 percent on the next 500 low- to moderate-income homes built. On all other new homes built, the Mello-Roos tax obligation is reduced by 50 percent.
