Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Medical professionals hiring event
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Center McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Info: Job seekers can meet with Nursing & Allied Health Hiring and possibly walk away with an on-the-spot offer. They offer benefits, competitive pay, and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Opportunities available for RNs, PTs, OTs, admitting, case management, cath lab, pharmacy, rad techs, CNAs and CLSs. For more information or to register for the events, visit tenet.hiringevent.net.
What: Lecture by Erica Ormsby
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Campus Life and Student Learning presents An Evening with Erica Ormsby in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Center. Ormsby is concluding a national book tour promoting her best-selling “I Am Happy. Healthy. Free – How to Become the Person Who Lives Your Dreams.” A meet and greet will follow the presentation, and copies of her book will be available for purchase. MJC students may receive a free copy of her book by displaying a current student ID card. The event is free to the public. Campus parking is $2 without a permit. For more information contact Bryan Justin Marks, Associate Dean Campus Life and Student Learning 209-575-6662 or email marksb@mjc.edu.
What: High School Orchestra Day
When: Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave
Info: Nine Stanislaus County high schools and one San Joaquin County high school are performing in Modesto Junior College’s High School Orchestra Day in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center. The performance is free and open to the public and parking is free in the lots around the auditorium. The students will present works by Bach, Balmages, Grainger and others. The event ends with an Irish reel, “Finnegan’s Wake,” performed by over 200 students. For more information, contact Professor Anne Martin at 209-575-6646 or email martina@mjc.edu.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
GROVELAND
What: Bird viewing walk
When: Wednesday 8 a.m.
Where: Groveland Community Services District, 18966 Ferretti Rd.
Info: Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the community to its next bird viewing walk at the Groveland Community Services District. GCSD’s 200-plus acres of oak, pine and willow habitat with three water storage ponds. Thirty-three species were seen last month; including spotted sandpiper, ruby-crowned kinglet, cedar waxwing and many others. Access for birders here is limited. Birders must be accompanied by a GCSD authorized birder. Meet in the GCSD parking lot. For more information, contact Jeanne Ridgley 209-962-7598.
NEWMAN
What: Thanksgiving crafts
When: Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Newman Branch,1305 Kern St.
Info: Thanksgiving-themed craft activities with thankful wreaths and turkey-shaped snack bags. Library staff will guide participants through the process of making wreaths with personal descriptions of what participants are thankful for and create stuffed “turkeys” out of plastic filled with goldfish crackers and popcorn. For more information, contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women's Club Meeting
When: Tuesday, Noon
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N Stearns Rd.
Info: The Oakdale Women's Club guest speaker will be Melodie Everson. She will discuss her travels to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang County, South Korea. Members are also asked to bring canned goods for their community sharing program to needy families of the community for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. For more information, contact Karen at 209-848-2231 or visit www.facebook.com/Oakdale-Womens-Club.
SALIDA
What: Dinosaurs and prehistoric life program
When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Rd.
Info: Children are invited to step back 65 million years with the “Dinosaurs and Prehistoric Life” program at the Salida Library. Participants will explore creatures that once roamed the earth and learn how dinosaurs were different from other animals. This program will feature a variety of fossils and is presented by traveling teachers from Modesto Junior College’s Great Valley Museum. For more information, contact library supervisor Wayne Philbrook at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org under the “Events and Classes” tab.
TURLOCK
What: Holiday craft fair
When: Thursday through Saturday
Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave.
Info: The community is invited 14th annual Community Outreach Holiday Craft Fair. The fair will feature quilts, fall and Christian decorations and more. The fair runs Thursday and Friday, Nov. 8-9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complimentary coffee and tea are available, and lunch for purchase. For more information, contact the church at 209-667-7712.
