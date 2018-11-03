Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Medical Professionals Hiring Event
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Center McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Info: Job seekers can meet with Nursing & Allied Health Hiring and possibly walk away with an on-the-spot offer. They offer benefits, competitive pay, and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Opportunities available for RNs, PTs, OTs, Admitting, case management, cath lab, pharmacy, rad techs, CNAs and CLSs. For more information or to register for the events visit tenet.hiringevent.net.
What: Hutton House Volunteers Orientation
When: Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services will be holding training dates for volunteer positions for Hutton House, a shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17. Volunteers are expected to attend all training dates, Nov. 1, 6, 8, 12, and 14. For more information call 209-526-1476 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature the topic: “Alien Invaders: Invasive Species,” presented by Mike McGraw, Park Ranger, New Melones Recreation Resource Branch, Bureau of Reclamation. The Colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: Coping With the Holidays Program
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice invites the community to a free workshop to help people cope with their grief during the holidays. Participants will receive information to help them understand what they are experiencing and learn coping skills. The program will close with a memorial candle lighting ceremony. Participants are encouraged to bring a framed picture of their loved one for the remembrance table. For more information or to register call 209-578-6300 or visit heal.hospiceheart.org.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Concert featuring Barbara Morrison who has performed with legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Etta James and guest-starred with the Count Basie Orchestra, the Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra and Doc Severinsen's Big Band. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126.
DENAIR
What: Denair Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
When: Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 Gratton Road
Info: Annual fundraiser; this year’s beneficiary is the Castro family, facing costs for cancer treatment and 1-year-old Everett’s struggles with microcephaly, cerebral palsy and brain abnormalities. Donations accepted at the door; nobody turned away who can’t afford to pay. Breakfast is all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs and ham, with your choice of coffee, milk, hot cocoa or orange juice. A donated handcrafted quilt will be raffled. For more information, contact Michael Hayes at 209-620-7393 or Jeremy Rowell at 209-678-3044.
NEWMAN
What: Thanksgiving Crafts
When: Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Newman Branch,1305 Kern St.
Info: Thanksgiving-themed craft activities with thankful wreaths and turkey-shaped snack bags. Library staff will guide participants through the process of making wreaths with personal descriptions of what participants are thankful for and create stuffed “turkeys” out of plastic filled with goldfish crackers and popcorn. For more information contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson School Board Meeting
When: Monday, 6:15 p.m.
Where: Patterson Join USD, District Office, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. The meeting will open in closed session at 6:15 p.m.; with the open public session at 7 p.m. For more information contact the district office at 209-895-7700 or visit patterson.agendaonline.net.
RIPON
What: Handel's Messiah Rehearsals
When: Sunday’s in November
Where: Immanuel Church, Ripon, 517 Orange Ave.
Info: The Ripon Oratorio Society will hold rehearsals Sundays Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 3 p.m. Attend at least two rehearsals to prepare to sing on Dec. 2. For more information contact Nancy at 209-996-0468 or email bnvanderveen@verizon.net.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
