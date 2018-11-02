Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/03/18)

MODESTO
What: Masquerade Dinner and Silent Auction
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight
Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road
Info: All funds raised in this Stanislaus Health Foundation event go to scholarships for local high school seniors, MJC and CSUS nursing students who are pursuing a career in health care. Individual tickets are $100 and corporate sponsorships start at $500. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-558-7116 or visit www.stanhealth.org.
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills at the Modesto Bridge Center on Mondays at 9 a.m. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Post 316 invites any service members who served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 pm.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia way
Info: The South Modesto MAC meets every second Thursday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Concert featuring Barbara Morrison who has performed with legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Etta James and guest-starred with the Count Basie Orchestra, the Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra and Doc Severinsen's Big Band. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126.
DENAIR
What: Denair Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
When: Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 Gratton Road
Info: The Denair Lions Club invites the public to its annual pancake breakfast. This year’s beneficiary is the Castro family, facing costs for cancer treatment and 1-year-old Everett’s struggles with microcephaly, cerebral palsy and brain abnormalities. Donations accepted at the door; nobody turned away who can’t afford to pay. Breakfast is all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs and ham, with your choice of coffee, milk, hot cocoa or orange juice. A donated handcrafted quilt will be raffled. For more information, contact Michael Hayes at 209-620-7393 or Jeremy Rowell at 209-678-3044.
TURLOCK
What: Funeral Consumer Alliance Meeting
When: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The annual meet of the Funeral Consumer Alliance of Stanislaus/Merced counties features guest speaker Ruth Bennett, President of the National Board of the Funeral Consumer Alliance. Bennett will lead an informational game, “The Shop Before You Drop Quiz,” meant to bring awareness to consumer rights when choosing meaningful, dignified and affordable funeral arrangements. Meeting is free to attend. For more information call 209-521-7690, email supportfcasmc.org or visit www.fcasmc.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: There was a fourth call for the World War I draft seeking 46 men from Stanislaus County. In all 227 men were to be drafted and had to report between Nov. 11-16. After they reported, the men would be sent to Kelly Field, San Antonio, Texas.
Comments