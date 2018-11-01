Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/02/18)

MODESTO
What: Holiday bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Grace Lutheran Church holiday bazaar with homemade breads and desserts, jams and jellies, hand-sewn blankets and more. A snow-globe quilt will be raffled off. Lunch also available. For more information, contact Jane Morgan at 209-380-1515.
What: Clergy forum
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice will host community members for a nondenominational clergy forum. The presentation will deliver practical information on how to navigate the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of someone facing an advanced illness. The forum is free and lunch will be provided. For more information, call 209-578-6300 or visit hospiceheart.org.
What: AFP Philanthropy Awards
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Yosemite Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals hosts the National Philanthropy Day Awards, open to the public. Some honorees include the Bruno Family, Kathy Hobby, Modesto Toyota and others. Tickets are $45, $500 table sponsor for 10. To reserve a seat contact Amber Flores at 209-338-5032 or email aflores@galloarts.org.
What: Coping With the Holidays Program
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice invites the community to a free workshop to help those in the community cope with their grief during the holidays. Participants will receive information to help them understand what they are experiencing and learn coping skills. The program will close with a memorial candle lighting ceremony. Participants are encouraged to bring a framed picture of their loved one for the remembrance table. For more information or to register call 209-578-6300 or visit heal.hospiceheart.org.
What: Dream It, Be It
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Road
Info: The Soroptimist International of Modesto presents the program “Dream It, Be It.” The program of the Soroptimists and online community LiveYourDream.org works to improve the lives of women and girls leading to social and economic empowerment. This is a daylong conference for secondary school-age girls, where they will learn about career opportunities, setting and achieving goals, and overcoming obstacles to success. Girls and their parents/guardians can learn more and sign up for the program by contacting Ruth Bright at nitis1975@yahoo.com.
NEWMAN
What: Thanksgiving-themed Crafts
When: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Newman Branch,1305 Kern St.
Info: Thanksgiving-themed craft activities with thankful wreaths and turkey-shaped snack bags. Library staff will guide participants through the process of making wreaths with personal descriptions of what participants are thankful for and create stuffed “turkeys” out of plastic filled with goldfish crackers and popcorn. For more information contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Tune In and Tune Up
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway
Info: Valley Air District and Valley Clean Air Now event offeres free emissions test is for vehicle owners who feel they may not pass current emission standards. Open to the first 525 vehicles that do not pass the emissions test. Car owners will receive a $500 voucher for repairs at a participating STAR smog shop. Expect at least a 2-hour wait, no smog certificates will be issued, no diesel vehicles accepted. For more information call 1-800-806-2004 or email info@valleycan.org or visit valleycan.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its event with a no-host bar and a buffet of finger foods provided by the Black Oak Catering staff. Cost is $15 and includes a gaming free play and dining coupons. Businesses are encouraged to bring baskets and gifts for a silent auction. For more information, call the chamber at 209-585-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments