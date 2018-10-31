Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto High Hall of Fame candidates sought
When: Deadline is Thursday
Where: Modesto High main office, 18 H St.
Info: Organizers are asking those who might know a former student or current or past faculty member worthy of the honor to pick up an application at the main office on campus or email scott.dd74@gmail.com. Applications are due Nov. 1. The Hall of Fame Class of 2018 induction dinner is on Feb. 23, 2019.
What: MJC Positive People Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Campus Life and Student Learning’s next presenter for the Positive People Speaker Series is John Griffin, MJC program assistant. Griffin has faced a number of challenges while pursuing his life goals. Presentation is free to the community and campus parking is available in student lots for $2. For more information contact the Office of Campus Life and Student Learning at 209-575-6700.
What: Holiday bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Grace Lutheran Church holiday bazaar with homemade breads and desserts, jams and jellies, hand-sewn blankets and more. A snow-globe quilt will be raffled off. Lunch available both days. For more information, contact Jane Morgan at 209-380-1515.
What: Funstrummers anniversary concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Funstrummers invite the community to its 11th anniversary celebration. This group of ukulele players performs at many fairs and music events throughout Modesto and surrounding communities. The concert is free to the public. For more information, call 209-505-3216 or visit www.funstrummers.com.
What: Masquerade Dinner and Silent Auction
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight
Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road
Info: All funds raised at this Stanislaus Health Foundation is event will go to scholarships for local high school seniors, MJC and CSUS nursing students who are pursuing a career in health care. Individual tickets are $100 and corporate sponsorships start at $500. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-558-7116 or visit www.stanhealth.org.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: 7 p.m. Saturday; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Concert featuring Barbara Morrison who has performed with other legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Etta James and guest-starred with the Count Basie Orchestra, the Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra and Doc Severinsen's Big Band. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126.
DENAIR
What: Denair Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
When: Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 Gratton Road
Info: The Denair Lions Club invites the public to its annual pancake breakfast. This year’s beneficiary is the Castro family, facing costs for cancer treatment and 1-year-old Everett’s struggles with microcephaly, cerebral palsy and brain abnormalities. Donations accepted at the door; nobody turned away who can’t afford to pay. Breakfast is all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs and ham, with your choice of coffee, milk, hot cocoa or orange juice. A donated handcrafted quilt will be raffled. For more information, contact Michael Hayes at 209-620-7393 or Jeremy Rowell at 209-678-3044.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
