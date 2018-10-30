Fundraising plan has Modesto police chief hitting the roof

The Modesto Police Department has held plenty of Coffee With a Cop gatherings. Now, it’s upping its game with a coffee and doughnuts with a cop event — with a twist.
Chief Galen Carroll will be staking out the Dunkin’ (née Dunkin’ Donuts) location on Standiford Avenue on Friday from 6 to 10 a.m.
The catch is, he won’t be inside, but up on the roof. He’s representing his department in the Cop on a Rooftop benefit for Special Olympics Northern California. On how he got pulled into this, the chief said in an email, “I am at the mercy of Detective Sean Dodge, who helped to set this up. It is for a great cause.”
On how he’ll pass the hours, he said, “Doughnuts, coffee, signs and music — and hoping not to fall off.”
The event will be held simultaneously at 10 Dunkin’ locations throughout Northern California. Each guest who visits the Cop on a Rooftop and makes a donation of any amount will get a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee. Dunkin’ has also created a special glazed red and white (the Special Olympics colors) doughnut called the Champion.
An MPD officer also will be in the store, taking donations and selling Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics merchandise, department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.
Chief Carroll doesn’t have to go it alone up there. The Police Department reached out to Kat Country 103, asking if its on-air personalities would keep him company, Bear said. So the radio station will be broadcasting its morning show live from the Dunkin roof’, she said.
That should help him pass the time. And maybe like the Elf on a Shelf, he’ll have a good view from his perch of who down below is being naughty or nice in the area.
