Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/31/18)

MODESTO
What: AARP Smart Driver refresher course
When: Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Senior Center , 211 Bodem
Info: This is for those who have taken the basic course and will extend your insurance discount certificate for another three years. Learn the latest methods of safe driving as well as how to avoid a crash even though the other driver is at fault. Fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register call 209-341-2974.
What: Empire School Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: District Office, 116 N. McClure Road
Info: The Empire Union School District will hold a regular board of trustee meeting. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in closed session and open to the public and stakeholders at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the district office 209-521-2800 or visit empire.k12.ca.us or agendaonline.net/Public/empireunion to get a copy of the agenda.
What: Screening: “Temple Grandin”
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The MJC Civic Engagement Project invites the community to a free screening of the film “Temple Grandin” in Forum 110 on MJC’s East Campus. The event is part of the CEP Fall Film and Lecture Series. The HBO film, starring Claire Danes, presents the life story of Temple Grandin, an autistic woman who faced prejudices and overcame challenges along the path to earning her Ph.D. She is now a professor of animal science and an expert in the field of animal husbandry. Following the film there is a facilitated panel discussion with experts in child development, educational psychology and special education. For more information contact Jason Wohlstadter, Ph.D., professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu.
What: Holiday bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Grace Lutheran Church holiday bazaar with homemade breads and desserts, jams and jellies, hand-sewn blankets and more. A snow-globe quilt will be raffled off. Lunch available both days. For more information, contact Jane Morgan at 209-380-1515.
What: Downtown Modesto Music Series
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Master Series presents organist, Ryan Enright, recognized for his improvisation and as an accompanist. Tickets: $20 general, $15 student. Box office opens 7 p.m. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
EMPIRE
What: Halloween Carnival
When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: Children of all ages invited to play carnival-style games; popcorn and lemonade will be provided. For more information, call the library supervisor, Diane Ramirez, at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Wednesday
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with more than 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. To purchase a patch, email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
PATTERSON
What: Halloween Bash
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Patterson Branch, 46 N. Salado
Info: The event will feature a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a prize, as well as a rock monster painting craft. Treats will also be available, as supplies last. For more information, contact library supervisor, Xia Thao, at 209-892-6473. Information visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Tune In and Tune Up
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway
Info: The Valley Air District and Valley Clean Air Now free emissions tests for vehicle owners who feel they may not pass current emission standards. Open to the first 525 vehicles that do not pass the emissions test. Car owners will receive a $500 voucher for repairs at a participating STAR smog shop. Expect at least a 2-hour wait, no smog certificates will be issued, no diesel vehicles accepted. For more information call 1-800-806-2004 or email info@valleycan.org or visit valleycan.org.
