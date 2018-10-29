Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/30/18)

MODESTO
What: MJC Positive People Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Campus Life and Student Learning’s next presenter for the Positive People Speaker Series is John Griffin, MJC program assistant, in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on West Campus. Griffin has faced a number of challenges while pursuing his life goals. As a child, he didn’t know where his life was leading him and as a young single father he faced homelessness and various other obstacles. Presentation is free to the community and campus parking is available in student lots for $2. For more information contact the Office of Campus Life and Student Learning at 209-575-6700.
What: Modesto High Hall of Fame candidates sought
When: Deadline is Thursday
Where: Modesto High main office, 18 H St.
Info: Candidates for the Modesto High Hall of Fame are being sought. Organizers are asking those who might know a former student or current or past faculty member worthy of the honor to pick up an application at the main office on campus or email scott.dd74@gmail.com so that an application can be forwarded to you. Applications are due Nov. 1. The Hall of Fame Class of 2018 induction dinner is on Feb. 23, 2019.
What: Funstrummers anniversary concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Funstrummers invite the community to their 11th anniversary celebration. This group of ukulele players performs at many fairs and music events throughout Modesto and the surrounding communities. The concert is free to the public. For more information, call 209-505-3216 or visit www.funstrummers.com.
What: MJC Harvest Party
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Foundation and Agriculture & Environmental Science Division invite the community to a Harvest Party at the Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion on West Campus. The event begins with a hosted social at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and a live auction at 7:30 p.m. offering desserts, gift baskets and other bid items. Music and dancing will also be offered. Cost $40 per person and $400 for tables of eight and all tickets are pre-sold, no sales at the door. Attendees must be 21 years of age to consume wine or beer. Event proceeds will benefit the Agriculture Department’s student, instructional and leadership activities. For more information or to purchase a ticket or sponsor call the Agriculture Division Office at 209-575-6200.
DENAIR
What: Halloween Scavenger Hunt
When: Wednesday, 12 noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library Denair branch invites parents, teens and children to its Halloween scavenger hunt. Participants who find all the Halloween clues in the library will receive candy and toy prizes. For more information, contact Paden Hardy at 209-634-1283 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
EMPIRE
What: Halloween Carnival
When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: Children of all ages invited to play carnival-style games; popcorn and lemonade will be provided. For more information, call the library supervisor, Diane Ramirez, at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
NEWMAN
What: Halloween Slime
When: Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Newman Branch, 1305 Kern St.
Info: Children can make glow in the dark slime using glue, water, liquid starch, and glitter. Children can take their slime home with them. For more information, contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Library Halloween fun
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Riverbank Branch, 3443 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Library will be offering Halloween fun in the library. Participants can make black cats and wiggly legged spiders, and will have an opportunity to spell out their names in the library’s spider web. For more information, contact library supervisor, Victoria Holt, at 209-869-7008. Information visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that eight types of seasonal Central Valley grasses were recommended for federal listing as threatened or endangered. All growing in or around the Central Valley's vernal pools, the rare grasses could have gained federal protection that would have extended from Siskiyou County down through the Northern San Joaquin Valley to Fresno County, into both public and private lands. An estimated 90 percent of the grasses' habitat, like the state's once vast wetlands, had been lost. Recommended for listing were: Fleshy owl's-clover, The hairy orcutt grass, Green's tuctoria, Colusa grass, Hoover's spurge, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley orcutt grass, Slender orcutt grass.
