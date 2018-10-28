News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/29/18)

Bee Staff Reports

October 28, 2018 12:34 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

October 17

RAMIREZ: Carol and Rafael Mercado, Stockton, boy

October 21

SOLORZANO-LEDESMA: Veronica and Joshua Daviess, Tracy, boy

October 22

PRASAD: Nandini and Amitesh, Stockton, boy

VALVERDE: Jennifer and Dionicio, Oakdale, boy

October 23

HERON: Amanda and Christopher, Turlock, boy

SKEELS: Jennifer and Michael, Manteca, boy

BARTON: Kailyn and Jeffrey, Ceres, girl

DAVIS: Nicole and Kenneth, Escalon, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

October 19

AVILA: Esmeralda and Marvin Lopez, Delhi, girl

October 20

VELASCO-BANALES: Adriana, Atwater, girl

LLERENAS: Jasmin, Turlock, girl

October 21

MUHYEIDDEEN: Shaden and Mohammad Jowad, Turlock, girl

October 22

LYFTOGT: Erin and Caleb, Turlock, boy

October 25

MENDONCA: Sara and Bruno, Hilmar, boy

  Comments  