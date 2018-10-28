Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/29/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
October 17
RAMIREZ: Carol and Rafael Mercado, Stockton, boy
October 21
SOLORZANO-LEDESMA: Veronica and Joshua Daviess, Tracy, boy
October 22
PRASAD: Nandini and Amitesh, Stockton, boy
VALVERDE: Jennifer and Dionicio, Oakdale, boy
October 23
HERON: Amanda and Christopher, Turlock, boy
SKEELS: Jennifer and Michael, Manteca, boy
BARTON: Kailyn and Jeffrey, Ceres, girl
DAVIS: Nicole and Kenneth, Escalon, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
October 19
AVILA: Esmeralda and Marvin Lopez, Delhi, girl
October 20
VELASCO-BANALES: Adriana, Atwater, girl
LLERENAS: Jasmin, Turlock, girl
October 21
MUHYEIDDEEN: Shaden and Mohammad Jowad, Turlock, girl
October 22
LYFTOGT: Erin and Caleb, Turlock, boy
October 25
MENDONCA: Sara and Bruno, Hilmar, boy
Comments