Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Halloween story time
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Modesto Library will be offering Halloween story time. Following story time Wednesday, the Friends of the Modesto Library will lead a parade through the library to gather treats. For more information, please call the children’s and teen services department at 209-558-7810, or the reference department at 209-558-7814. Information visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Holiday bazaar
When: Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Grace Lutheran Church will be offering a holiday bazaar on Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Homemade breads and desserts, jams and jellies, hand-sewn blankets and more. And a snow-globe quilt will be raffled off. Lunch available both days. For more information, contact Jane Morgan at 209-380-1515.
What: Downtown Modesto Music Series
When: Friday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Master Series presents organist Ryan Enright, recognized for his improvisation and as an accompanist. Tickets: $20 general, $15 student. Box office opens 7 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 209-522-9046 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Clergy forum
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice will host community members for a nondenominational clergy forum. The presentation will deliver practical information on how to navigate the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of someone facing an advanced illness. The forum is free and lunch will be provided. One CEU will be offered at this event. Provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider Number CEP 6818 for 1 contact hour. For more information, call 209-578-6300 or visit hospiceheart.org.
DENAIR
What: Denair Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast
When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 Gratton Road
Info: The Denair Lions Club invites the public to its annual pancake breakfast. This year’s beneficiary is the Castro family, which is facing overwhelming costs for Kayla’s cancer treatment and 1-year-old Everett’s struggles with microcephaly, cerebral palsy and brain abnormalities. Proceeds will be promptly donated to the family. Donations of any amount are accepted at the door and nobody is turned away who can’t afford to pay. Breakfast is all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs and ham, with your choice of coffee, milk, hot cocoa, or orange juice. A donated, handcrafted quilt will be raffled; winner need not be present to win. For more information, contact Michael Hayes at 209-620-7393 or Jeremy Rowell at 209-678-3044.
PATTERSON
What: Halloween Bash
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Patterson Branch, 46 N. Salado
Info: The Patterson Library will be offering a Halloween Bash. The event will feature a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a prize, as well as a rock monster painting craft. Treats will also be available, as supplies last. For more information, contact library supervisor, Xia Thao, at 209-892-6473. Information visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Library Halloween fun
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Riverbank Branch, 3443 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Library will be offering Halloween fun in the library. Participants can make black cats and wiggly legged spiders, and will have an opportunity to spell out their names in the library’s spider web. For more information, contact library supervisor, Victoria Holt, at 209-869-7008. Information visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
