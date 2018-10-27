Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/28/18)

MODESTO
What: Golden State Warriors Wheelchair Basketball Team
When: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Enochs High School Gymnasium, 3201 Sylvan Ave.
Info: This wheelchair basketball event will include audience participation against professionals, a silent auction, door prizes, entertainment, VIP guests. $20, $10 students, seniors and disabled. Proceeds from this fundraising event, sponsored by the Golden State Warriors and Modesto Peace/Life Center, will help bring a new non-proﬁt community radio station, KCBP 95.5 FM, to the region. Tickets at the doore or online at www.kcbpradio.org or call Jocelyn Cooper, 209-232-5845.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, 12 noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting featuring a local high school coach and five guest players, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Modesto High Hall of Fame candidates sought
When: Deadline Nov. 1
Where: Modesto High School main office, 18 H St.
Info: Organizers are asking those who might know a former student or current or past faculty member worthy of the hall of fame honor to pick up an application at the main office on campus or email scott.dd74@gmail.com. Applications are due Nov. 1. The Hall of Fame Class of 2018 induction dinner is on Feb. 23.
What: Masquerade Dinner and Silent Auction
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.-midnight
Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road
Info: All funds raised at this Stanislaus Health Foundation event fund scholarships for local high school seniors, MJC and CSUS students who are pursuing a career in health care. Individual tickets are $100 and corporate sponsorships start at $500. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-558-7116 or visit www.stanhealth.org.
What: AFP Philanthropy Awards
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Yosemite Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) hosts the National Philanthropy Day Awards The award ceremony and luncheon are held every other year and are open to the public. Honorees include the Bruno Family, Kathy Hobby, Modesto Toyota and others. Tickets are $45, $500 table sponsor for 10. To reserve a seat for the luncheon contact Amber Flores at 209-338-5032 or email aflores@galloarts.org.
EMPIRE
What: Halloween Carnival
When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie
Info: Children of all ages invited to play carnival-style games; popcorn and lemonade will be provided. For more information, call the library supervisor, Diane Ramirez, at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
NEWMAN
What: Halloween Slime
When: Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Newman Branch, 1305 Kern St.
Info: Children can make glow in the dark slime using glue, water, liquid starch, and glitter. Children can take their slime home with them. For more information, contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Tune In and Tune Up
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway
Info: The Valley Air District and Valley Clean Air Now offere free emissions test is for vehicle owners who feel they may not pass current emission standards. Open to the first 525 vehicles that do not pass the emissions test. Car owners will receive a $500 voucher for repairs at a participating STAR smog shop. Expect at least a 2-hour wait, no smog certificates will be issued, no diesel vehicles accepted. For more information call 1-800-806-2004 or email info@valleycan.org or visit valleycan.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce event with no-host bar and a buffet of finger foods. Cost is $15 and includes gaming free play and dining coupons. Businesses are encouraged to bring baskets and gifts for a silent auction. For more information, call the chamber at 209-585-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
