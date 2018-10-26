Hundreds of people got free dental care in Modesto. The clinic continues Saturday

An estimated 1,900 people are getting free dental care at a clinic Friday and Saturday at Modesto Centre Plaza.
Patients lined up early Friday for the event, put on by the California Dental Association. They can get fillings, extractions, cleanings, limited dentures and front-tooth root canals at about 100 chairs set up in the convention hall.
About 800 volunteers came from the dental profession around the state, including dentists, hygienists, assistants and students. Another 1,000 or so other volunteers are helping with the clinic.
The first one was held in Modesto in 2012. Other cities host them on a twice-yearly schedule.
Scotty Rosenthal drove all the way from Lancaster, Los Angeles County, for followup care from a previous free clinic. He had a filling replaced Friday and also got a cleaning.
“They have rebuilt my whole mouth” he said. “It’s been incredible.”
Modesto dentist Elizabeth Demichelis, who was in charge of local arrangements for the clinic, said they are useful for the 13 percent of Californians who lack dental insurance.
Full dentures are not offered, but patients can get “stayplates” to replace front teeth lost to decay or injury, she said.
“So we give them back their smiles and at the same time give them back their confidence,” Demichelis said.
The clinic takes about four hours for each patient. It starts with a video on oral health, followed by x-rays, treatment and an exit interview. Patients can get information on low-cost followup care, including the state’s Denti-Cal program, recently restored to full funding.
Children and adults can get care at the clinic. Interpreters in a few non-English languages are on hand.
Past free clinics have served 25,528 people and provided about $20.75 million worth of care, the organizers said.
Modesto Centre Plaza is at 1000 L St. The doors open at 5:30 a.m. each day. The last patients will be admitted by mid-afternoon because of the length of the process. More information is at 877-516-8854 or www.cda.org.
Comments