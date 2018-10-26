Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/27/18)

MODESTO
What: DEA Drug Take Bake Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Court House/Sheriff’s Office
Info: The Drug Enformcement Agency is holding its one-day, nationwide drug take back. No questions asked, bring your unused or expiring drugs to designated locations to have them destroyed properly; at the Stanislaus County at the Sherriff’s Office on 250 E. Hackett Road and the County Courthouse 800 11th St. For more information or to find a location near you visit takebackday.dea.gov.
What: First Responder Trunk Or Treat
When: Saturday, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College Regional Fire Training Center, 1220 Fire Science Lane
Info: The community and area emergency first responders and their families are invited to this trunk or treat event. Visitors will also be able take part in presentations for: Stop the Bleed, Hand Only CPR, Fire prevention and Crime Prevention with the K9 units.
What: Funstrummers anniversary concert
When: Friday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian, 1600 Carver Rosd
Info: The Funstrummers invite the community to their 11th anniversary celebration. This group of ukulele players performs at many fairs and music events throughout Modesto and the surrounding communities. The concert is free. For more information, call 209-505-3216 or visit www.funstrummers.com.
What: Downtown Modesto Music Series
When: Friday, November 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Master Series presents organist, Ryan Enright, recognized for his improvisation and as an accompanist. Tickets: $20 general, $15 student. Box office opens 7 p.m. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Coping With the Holidays Program
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice invites the community to a free workshop to help those cope with their grief during the holidays. Participants will receive information to help them understand what they are experiencing and learn coping skills. The program will close with a memorial candle lighting ceremony. Participants are encouraged to bring a framed picture of their loved one for the remembrance table. For more information or to register call 209-578-6300 or visit heal.hospiceheart.org.
MURPHYS
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: Murphys Creek Theater, 580 S. Algiers St.
Info: The Columbia Jazz Series presents Rod Harris and Friends. Concert will feature many vocalists, local musicians and the Latin percussion of the Mario Flores Band. Alcohol will be sold during intermission. Tickets are $15 at the door.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. To purchase a patch, email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
100 YEARS AGO: Due the Influenza epidemic, the Modesto City Council adopted, at the urging of City Health Officer, Dr. J.K. Ransom, an ordinance requiring the public to wear gauze masks where there were two or more people and included: public streets, meetings, assemblies, where food was sold and other areas of town as needed. The ordinance would have been lifted only after Dr. Ransom declared that the epidemic was over. The ordinance was similar to one San Francisco instituted.
