Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/26/18)

MODESTO
What: Parent Resource Center Fundraiser
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.
Info: The Parent Resource Center and Bronco Winey Company invite the community to a James Bond-themed fundraiser. Doors open at 6 p.m. with champagne and caviar tasting, followed by the classic Bond movie; “From Russian With Love” at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Bond movie characters. The event benefits the nonprofit Parent Resource Center. General admission is $35 and includes champagne/caviar tasting and movie. To purchase tickets visit https://squareup.com/store/parent-resource-center. Volunteers are also needed. For more information call 209-549-8193, ext. 103.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “Archeologist and Religion in Ancient Mesoamerican Civilizations,” by Holley Moyes from UC Merced. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
What: Masquerade Dinner and Silent Auction
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. - midnight
Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road
Info: Stanislaus Health Foundation is holding its annual Masquerade Dinner and Silent Auction in November. All funds raised at this event go to scholarships for local high school seniors, MJC and CSUS nursing students who are pursuing a career in health care. Individual tickets are $100 and corporate sponsorships start at $500. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-558-7116 or visit www.stanhealth.org.
What: Golden State Warriors Wheelchair Basketball Team
When: Sunday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Enochs High School Gymnasium, 3201 Sylvan Ave.
Info: This unique wheelchair basketball event will include audience participation against the professionals, a silent auction, door prizes, entertainment, VIP guests. Tickets: $ 20 per person, $10 for students, seniors and disabled. Proceeds from this fast-paced, fundraising event, sponsored by the Golden State Warriros and Modesto Peace/Life Center, will help bring to our area a new non-proﬁt community radio station, KCBP 95.5 FM. Tickets online at www.kcbpradio.org or call Jocelyn Cooper, 209-232-5845. Tickets also at the door.
What: Modesto High Hall of Fame candidates sought
When: Deadline is Nov. 1
Where: Modesto High main office, 18 H St.
Info: Candidates for the Modesto High Hall of Fame are being sought. Organizers are asking those who might know a former student or current or past faculty member worthy of the honor to pick up an application at the main office on campus or email scott.dd74@gmail.com so that an application can be forwarded to you. Applications are due Nov. 1. The Hall of Fame Class of 2018 induction dinner is on Feb. 23, 2019.
What: AFP Philanthropy Awards
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Yosemite Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) hosts the National Philanthropy Day Awards The award ceremony and luncheon are held every other year and are open to the public. Some awardees include the Bruno Family, Kathy Hobby, Modesto Toyota and many others. Tickets are $45 per person, $500 table sponsor for 10 people. To reserve a seat for the luncheon contact Amber Flores at 209-338-5032 or email aflores@galloarts.org.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community the fourth Saturday of every month, to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
OAKDALE
What: Free Car Seat Checks
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Save Mart, 1449 E F St.
Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus, Doctors Medical Center and Police Activities League of Stanislaus County host a free car seat check for the community. Families can learn how to install a child's car seat or booster seat, and when to change them out. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help properly install your child's car seat. Bring your car seat, the child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner's manual (if possible).
TURLOCK
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at Black Oak Casino Resort’s hotel on the lower level. There will be a no-host bar and a buffet of finger foods provided by the Black Oak Catering staff. Cost is $15 and includes a gaming free play and dining coupons. Businesses are encouraged to bring baskets and gifts for a silent auction. For more information, call the chamber at 209-585-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 13,000 No. 4 War ration books were issued for the City of Turlock and its rural areas. Ms. Sue Shepard, chief clerk of the Turlock War Price and Ration Board, said that of those 13,000 books; 8,850 were issued by the faculty members of the Turlock Elementary School. The supply of books was exhausted in the rural schools before the final day of registration and those still needing books could find extras at the Turlock Chamber of Commerce.
