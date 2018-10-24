Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/25/18)

MODESTO
What: Hutton House Volunteers Needed
When: Thursday, 3-4 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services is looking for volunteers for Hutton House, shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17. Group interviews will be conducted, along with an orientation. Duties include: answering the crisis line, performing intake and more. Minimum requirements: at least 21 years of age, attend an interview and all trainings, ability to demonstrate the ability to fullfill duties and pass a TB test and fingerprint clearance. For more information visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church at 1600 Carver Road, Modesto in the Telle Center
Info: Fall seminar with speaker Kathyrn Miller Marshall. Classes include intro to Land Records, Passenger Lists to Naturalization Papers and Using Military Records. Cost is $30 at the door. For information contact Jackie Niemeyer at 209-522-2590 or email jackie.niemeyer@prodigy.net.
What: Halloween Extravaganza festival and fun run
When: Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m.
Where: Legion Park, 1600 Legion Park Drive
Info: Modesto High School’s Panthers For a Cure present a Festival for a Cause, with a 5K run, vendors, food, costume contest, games, silent auction, raffle, music and more. Zumba at 2:15, the walk/run race at 3 and yoga at 4. Register for race at the park: $20 general, $15 students, includes T-shirt. Festival admission is free. All proceeds benefit local cancer-fighting organizations. To learn more, text 209-497-9075.
What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala
When: Saturday, 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road
Info: Proceeds from this Society for disAbilities gala go to programs the society brings to disabled youth and adults. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org; space is limited and all ticket sales end Friday. For more information call Carolyn Gomes, 209-524-3536 ext. 3505 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org.
What: Funstrummers anniversary concert
When: Friday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Funstrummers invite the community to their 11th anniversary celebration. This group of ukulele players performs at many fairs and music events throughout Modesto and the surrounding communities. The concert is free to the public. For more information, call 209-505-3216 or visit www.funstrummers.com.
HUGHSON
What: Hughson School Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: Meeting begins in closed session at 5 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project. It is a nationwide public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. The Oakdale PD will be partnering with local nonprofit support group Blue Line Wives and designating recipient charity Memorial Hospital Foundation – Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. To purchase a patch, email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Tune In and Tune Up
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway
Info: The Valley Air District and Valley Clean Air Now event. The free emissions test is for vehicle owners who feel they may not pass current emission standards. Open to the first 525 vehicles that do not pass the emissions test. Car owners will receive a $500 voucher for repairs at a participating STAR smog shop. Expect at least a 2-hour wait, no smog certificates will be issued, no diesel vehicles accepted. For more information call 1-800-806-2004 or email info@valleycan.org or visit valleycan.org.
