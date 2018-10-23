Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/24/18)

MODESTO
What: SIR Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons in Retirement meeting will feature guest speaker Maria Profeta who will discuss the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP). For more information contact Bob Kredit at 209-672-0326 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg
Info: Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold will be the featured speaker and will review the city's progress on its issues and goals, followed by a question and answer period. The pubic is invited to the free event; lunch is chef's choice or vegetarian for $15. Reservations not required. For more information, call the League at 209-324-3375.
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Behavioral Health Scenic Medical Complex, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board regular meeting in the Redwood Room. For more information call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
What: Parent Resource Center Fundraiser
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.
Info: The Parent Resource Center and Bronco Winey Company invite the community to a James Bond-themed fundraiser. Doors open at 6 p.m. with champagne and caviar tasting, followed by the classic Bond movie; “From Russian With Love” at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress-as their favorite Bond movie characters. The event benefits the nonprofit Parent Resource Center. General admission is $35 and includes champagne/caviar tasting and movie. To purchase tickets visit https://squareup.com/store/parent-resource-center. Volunteers are also needed. For more information call 209-549-8193, ext. 103.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: “Archeologist and Religion in Ancient Mesoamerican Civilizations,” by Holley Moyes from UC Merced. The free presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
HUGHSON
What: Healthy Living Education Series
When: Thursday, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road
Info: Emanuel Medical Center invites the public to its event featuring the topic “Cancer Care Close to Home.” Guest speakers are Sandra Zaky, MD, MS, DABR, clinical assistant professor of radiation oncology, Stanford University School of Medicine, and Sangeeta Singh-Heinrichs, MSW, social worker at Emanuel Cancer Center. They will discuss cancer care in the Central Valley. Free; refreshments served. For more information or register call 855-902-5633 or visit www.emanuelmedicalcenter.org.
OAKDALE
What: Free Car Seat Checks
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Save Mart, 1449 E F St.
Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus, Doctors Medical Center and Police Activities League of Stanislaus County host a free car seat check for the community. Families can learn how to install a child's car seat or booster seat, and when to change them out. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help properly install your child's car seat. Bring your car seat, the child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner's manual (if possible). Six months or more expectant mothers welcome, approximately 45 minutes per car seat.
TUOLUMNE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Black Oak Casino Resort, 19400 Tuolumne Road North
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at Black Oak Casino Resort’s Hotel on the lower level. There will be a no-host bar and a buffet of finger foods provided by the Black Oak Catering staff. Cost is $15 and includes a gaming free play and dining coupons. Businesses are encouraged to bring baskets and gifts for a silent auction. For more information, call the chamber at 209-585-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 220 members of the Modesto League of Women of Voters were focusing their efforts on the upcoming election. After supporting a no vote on Proposition 13, the Jarvis-Gann tax cutting initiative, the league focused on voter services and citizen action and less on political action.
