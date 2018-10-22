Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/23/18)

MODESTO
What: Hutton House Volunteer Interviews
When: Thursday, 3-4 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services is looking for volunteers for Hutton House, the only shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17 between Sacramento and Fresno. Group interviews will be conducted, along with an orientation. Duties include: answering the crisis line, performing intake and more. Minimum requirements: at least 21 years of age, attend an interview and all trainings, ability to demonstrate the ability to fulfill duties and pass a TB test and fingerprint clearance. For more information visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: Halloween Extravaganza festival and fun run
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2-5:30 p.m.
Where: Legion Park, 1600 Legion Park Drive
Info: Modesto High School’s Panthers For a Cure present a Festival for a Cause, with a 5K run, vendors, food, costume contest, games, silent auction, raffle, music and more. Zumba at 2:15, the walk/run race at 3 and yoga at 4. Register for race at the park: $20 general, $15 students, includes T-shirt. Festival admission is free. All proceeds benefit local cancer-fighting organizations. To learn more, text 209-497-9075.
What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road
Info: Proceeds from this Society for disAbilities gala go to programs the society brings to disabled youth and adults. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, space is limited and all ticket sales end Friday. For more information including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer call Carolyn Gomes, 209-524-3536 ext. 3505 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org.
What: AFP Philanthropy Awards
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Yosemite Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) hosts the National Philanthropy Day Awards The award ceremony and luncheon are held every other year and are open to the public. Some awardees include the Bruno Family, Kathy Hobby, Modesto Toyota and many others. Tickets are $45 per person, $500 table sponsor for 10 people. To reserve a seat for the luncheon contact Amber Flores at 209-338-5032 or email aflores@galloarts.org.
What: Coping With the Holidays Program
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice invites the community to a free workshop to help those in the community cope with their grief during the holidays. Participants will receive information to help them understand what they are experiencing and learn coping skills. The program will close with a memorial candle lighting ceremony. Participants are encouraged to bring a framed picture of their loved one for the remembrance table. For more information or to register call 209-578-6300 or visit heal.hospiceheart.org.
ARNOLD
What: Birds of Calaveras Big Trees
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Bistro Espresso, 2182 Highway 4
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the community to its next bird photo lecture. Alan Beymer of Arnold will share his photos of birds and trees at Calaveras Big Trees State Park. The presentation is open to any interested members of the community. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library - Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Library Anniversary Activities
When: Thursday, 1-2 p.m..
Where: Stanislaus County Library - Turlock Branch, 550 Minaret Ave.
Info: October marks the Turlock Public Library’s 50th year at its current location, as well as the Friends of the Turlock Library’s 25th anniversary. To celebrate, the Turlock Library will offer a variety of free events for the community. Adults are invited to participate in the retro crafts. Each craft is inspired by popular trends from 1968, including making macramé bracelets. For more information contact Diane Bartlett at 209-664-8100 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org under the “Events and Classes” tab.
