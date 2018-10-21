Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/22/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
October 10
FIGUEROA: Shawnte and Jose, Tracy, girl
CAMACHO: Perfecta and Francisco Escobar, Jr., Modesto, boy
JACOBSOHN: Eileen and Stephen, Modesto, girl
DARLING-MCCULLOUGH: Alyssa and Nicholas, Oakdale, girl
October 11
SANCHEZ: Maraina and Kevin Ortiz-Alvarado, Stockton, boy
October 12
PARKER: Candice and Michael, Oakdale, girl
IQBAL: Sara and Omar Sharif, Mountain House, girl
October 13
CAMPBELL: Cecilia and Scott, Newman, boy
LUZ: Chantal and Rhett Avant, Oakdale, girl
TORRES: Jenette and Jose, Jr., Modesto, girl
October 14
MANN: Rect and Gaganmeet Singh, Tracy, boy
GUTHMILLER: Yvonne and Harry, III., Modesto, girl
KAUR: Amarjit and Vikas Singh, Manteca, boy
REED: Meredith and Richard, Modesto, boy
October 15
CONTRERAS: Lindsay and Paulo, Manteca, boy
FLORES-DURIAS: Leidy and Paul Bryan Durias, Manteca, girl
CHELLE-BOLING: Nina and Paul Boling, Manteca, boy
CHAVARRIA-FLORES: Maria and Gabriel Rivas, Modesto, boy
October 16
SURAN-RAMOS: Edith Gabriela and Antonio Aguilar-Acosta, Modesto, girl
COONES: Samantha and Richard Landry, Salida, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
October 11
HERNANDEZ: Tania and Adrian Gomez, Delhi, girl
ALVAREZ: Maria, Livingston, girl
October 12
FLORES: Jessica and Miguel, Delhi, boy
MARTINEZ: Ileana, Livingston, boy
October 13
QUINONEZ: Evelyn, Turlock, boy
ROMO: Marisol and Juan, Turlock, boy
ANDERSEN: Breanna and Denver, Newman, boy
October 14
SOUZA: Kristy, Ceres, boy
GIL: Bert and Martin, Turlock, boy
RANGEL: Daysi and William, Turlock, boy
October 15
CAMPOS: Karina and Luis, Turlock, girl
ROMO: Maria and Oscar, Turlock, girl
October 16
MARTIN: Jessica, Turlock, boy
MAGANA: Isabel, Hughson, girl
