Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/22/18)

Bee Staff Reports

October 21, 2018 11:56 AM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

October 10

FIGUEROA: Shawnte and Jose, Tracy, girl

CAMACHO: Perfecta and Francisco Escobar, Jr., Modesto, boy

JACOBSOHN: Eileen and Stephen, Modesto, girl

DARLING-MCCULLOUGH: Alyssa and Nicholas, Oakdale, girl

October 11

SANCHEZ: Maraina and Kevin Ortiz-Alvarado, Stockton, boy

October 12

PARKER: Candice and Michael, Oakdale, girl

IQBAL: Sara and Omar Sharif, Mountain House, girl

October 13

CAMPBELL: Cecilia and Scott, Newman, boy

LUZ: Chantal and Rhett Avant, Oakdale, girl

TORRES: Jenette and Jose, Jr., Modesto, girl

October 14

MANN: Rect and Gaganmeet Singh, Tracy, boy

GUTHMILLER: Yvonne and Harry, III., Modesto, girl

KAUR: Amarjit and Vikas Singh, Manteca, boy

REED: Meredith and Richard, Modesto, boy

October 15

CONTRERAS: Lindsay and Paulo, Manteca, boy

FLORES-DURIAS: Leidy and Paul Bryan Durias, Manteca, girl

CHELLE-BOLING: Nina and Paul Boling, Manteca, boy

CHAVARRIA-FLORES: Maria and Gabriel Rivas, Modesto, boy

October 16

SURAN-RAMOS: Edith Gabriela and Antonio Aguilar-Acosta, Modesto, girl

COONES: Samantha and Richard Landry, Salida, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

October 11

HERNANDEZ: Tania and Adrian Gomez, Delhi, girl

ALVAREZ: Maria, Livingston, girl

October 12

FLORES: Jessica and Miguel, Delhi, boy

MARTINEZ: Ileana, Livingston, boy

October 13

QUINONEZ: Evelyn, Turlock, boy

ROMO: Marisol and Juan, Turlock, boy

ANDERSEN: Breanna and Denver, Newman, boy

October 14

SOUZA: Kristy, Ceres, boy

GIL: Bert and Martin, Turlock, boy

RANGEL: Daysi and William, Turlock, boy

October 15

CAMPOS: Karina and Luis, Turlock, girl

ROMO: Maria and Oscar, Turlock, girl

October 16

MARTIN: Jessica, Turlock, boy

MAGANA: Isabel, Hughson, girl

