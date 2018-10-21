Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/22/18)

MODESTO
What: MCS Community Focus Group 4
When: Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Hanshaw Middle School, 1725 Las Vegas St.
Info: Superintendent Sara Noguchi is meeting with students, parents, employees and members of the community to learn their perceptions of Modesto City Schools, what is working, and where there are "gaps" that need to be addressed to improve student outcomes. Information gathered will help identify a direction for Modesto City Schools and develop a three-year strategic plan. Spanish translation will be provided. The focus group meeting will be in the school’s cafeteria. For more information visit www.mcs4kids.com/district/look-listen-learn.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “Archeologist and Religion in Ancient Mesoamerican Civilizations,” by Holley Moyes from UC Merced. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
What: Funstrummers anniversary concert
When: Friday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian, 1600 Carver Rd.
Info: The Funstrummers invite the community to their 11th anniversary celebration. This group of ukulele players performs at many fairs and music events throughout Modesto and the surrounding communities. The concert is free to the public. For more information, call 209-505-3216 or visit www.funstrummers.com.
What: Dream It, Be It
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Rd.
Info: The Soroptimist International of Modesto presents the program “Dream It, Be It.” The program of the Soroptimist and its online community LiveYourDream.org works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. This is a daylong conference for secondary school-age girls, where they will learn about career opportunities, setting and achieving goals, and overcoming obstacles to success. Girls and their parents/guardians can learn more and sign up for the program by contacting Ruth Bright at nitis1975@yahoo.com.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project. It is a nationwide public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. The Oakdale PD will be partnering with local nonprofit support group Blue Line Wives and designating recipient charity Memorial Medical Center Foundation – Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. To purchase a patch, email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Library Book Club
When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Regional Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Library will offer its book club program for all community members. This featured book is “Whistling Past the Graveyard” by Susan Crandall. The community will have the opportunity to discuss the story with other interested readers. Book club programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Victoria Holt at 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Holiday craft fair
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, through Saturday, Nov. 10
Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave.
Info: The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church invites the community its 14th Annual Community Outreach Holiday Craft Fair. The fair will feature quilts, fall and Christian decorations and more. The fair runs Thursday and Friday, Nov. 8-9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complimentary coffee and tea are available, and lunch will be offered for purchase. For more information, contact the church at 209-667-7712.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Soroptimist annual dessert auction
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Eproson House Restaurant, 22930 Twain Harte Dr.
Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will hold its annual dessert auction on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Eproson House Restaurant. Local cooks will share their home-baked pies, cookies, cakes, holiday treats and decorative items. Lunch is $20. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. Seating is limited, reservations suggested. RSVP by Nov. 17 by calling 209-968-4726.
