Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/21/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto City Schools Community Focus Group 3
When: Monday, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto City School, 425 Locust St.
Info: Superintendent Noguchi is meeting with students, parents, employees and members of the community to learn their perceptions of Modesto City Schools, what is working, and where there are "gaps" that need to be addressed to improve student outcomes. Information gathered will help identify a direction for Modesto City Schools and develop a three-year strategic plan. Spanish translation will be provided. The meeting focus group will be in the Staff Development Rooms 1 & 2. For more information visit www.mcs4kids.com/district/look-listen-learn.
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 is a gentleman’s luncheon club. Guest speaker will be Joyce Gandelman of the Senior Advocacy Network. For information about SIR Branch 103 contact Bob Kredit at 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Hutton House Volunteers Needed
When: Thursday, 3-4 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services seeks volunteers for Hutton House, the only shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17 between Sacramento and Fresno. Group interviews will be conducted, along with an orientation. Duties include: answering the crisis line, performing intake and more. Minimum requirements: at least 21 years of age, attend an interview and all trainings, ability to demonstrate the ability to fulfill duties and pass a TB test and fingerprint clearance. For more information visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road
Info: Proceeds from this Society for disAbilities gala go to programs the society brings to disabled youth and adults. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org; space is limited and all ticket sales end Friday. For more information call Carolyn Gomes, 209-524-3536 ext. 3505 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org.
What: AFP Philanthropy Awards
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Yosemite Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) hosts the National Philanthropy Day Awards The award ceremony and luncheon are held every other year and are open to the public. Honorees include the Bruno Family, Kathy Hobby, Modesto Toyota and many others. Tickets are $45, $500 table sponsor for 10 people. To reserve a seat contact Amber Flores at 209-338-5032 or email aflores@galloarts.org.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project. It is a nationwide public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is Memorial Hospital Foundation Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. To purchase a patch, email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Soroptimist Annual Dessert Auction
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Eproson House Restaurant, 22930 Twain Harte Drive
Info: Local cooks will share their home baked pies, cookies, cakes, holiday treats and decorative items, sold at a lively auction. Lunch is $20. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. Seating is limited, reservations suggested. RSVP by Nov.17 by calling 209-968-4726.
