Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Pancake Breakfast and Craft Fair
When: Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Masonic Center, 800 Rose Ave.
Info: The Soroptimist International of Modesto invites the community to its 43rd annual event. While enjoying pancakes, visitors can tour homemade pantry items and decorated pumpkins. Canned goods will be collected; drawing for a prize. Proceeds fund the organizations scholarship programs. Tickets $8 at the door.
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Warbee Bruce 209-485-2297.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Sandy Howell and Al Lucchesi from Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy, a program of the California Department of Aging. They will discuss health insurance options as open enrollment nears. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
ARNOLD
What: Birds of Calaveras Big Trees
When: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.
Where: Bistro Espresso, 2182 Highway 4
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the community to its next bird photo lecture. Alan Beymer of Arnold will share his photos of birds and trees at Calaveras Big Trees State Park. The presentation is open to any interested members of the community. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
ESCALON
What: Escalon Sunrise Rotary Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Belotta Road
Info: The public is invited to the Escalon Sunrise Rotary annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Visitors can try microbrews, sausages and wines. Plus there will be a silent auction, raffle, live music and dancing. Strictly a 21 and over event. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Duane at 209-838-7371 or Jordon at 209-838-6417.
SONORA
What: Sierra Pink Party Zumbathon
When: Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Where: Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St.
Info: Local Sonora fitness instructors Suzanne Hennessy and Robert Gelman invite the public to event designed to provide resources to the Cancer Patient Support Fund of Adventist Health, Sonora’s regional medical center and more. The Zumbathon is a follow-along dance-fitness party where anyone who wants to participate can watch, shop or dance. Special performance by Onstage Dance Company. Admission is a $15 donation and may be purchased at the door.
TURLOCK
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that within one week Modesto recorded 10 cases of influenza. Citizens that had the flu were warned not to go among crowds until they showed no symptoms of coughing and sneezing. The warning also applied to non-infected family members. City physician, Dr. J. K. Ransom, was asked by the U.S. Public Health Service to find doctors willing to help fight the flu in California, Arizona or Nevada.
Comments