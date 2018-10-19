For Nov. 6 election, voter registration deadline is Monday

With the national midterm election, state and local contests and statewide initiatives, there are plenty of reasons for residents to cast a ballot in the Nov. 6 election.
For those who aren’t registered to vote or need to update their registration, Monday is the last day for doing that before the November election.
Lee Lundrigan, county registrar of voters, said people can turn in voter registration forms through 5 p.m. Monday at the Stanislaus County elections office, at 1021 I St. in Modesto.
Registration forms are available at county elections, city clerk offices and libraries. Another option is registering online at www.stanvote.com or the California voter registration site. For the online process, your personal information is sent to the Department of Motor Vehicles to use your signature on file with DMV.
Voting is a right for those 18 years and older. People need to re-register to vote if they change their name, address or political party preference.
Monday is the last day for the easy registration process. The county elections office can assist people with conditional voter registration in the 14 days before Election Day. It requires completing an affidavit of registration at the elections office.
The late registrants are given a provisional ballot for voting. After Election Day, the ballot is counted after the elections office validates the person was eligible to register.
As of early September, there were 238,812 people registered to vote in Stanislaus County.
Lundrigan, who did not seek another term as county clerk-recorder, is overseeing her final election, and it’s a complex one. Her office had to prepare 100 different ballot types for the November vote, five times more than previous elections, mainly due to vote-by-district elections and local agencies changing from odd- to even-year elections.
