She once worked at the old Scenic Nursery. Now she’s leading the Master Gardeners

Anne Schellman has been named coordinator of the new Master Gardener program for Stanislaus County, which will train volunteers to answer questions from the public.
Schellman grew up in Modesto and learned about plants while working at the since-closed Scenic Nursery and taking classes at Modesto Junior College. She earned a bachelors degree in horticultural science at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a masters in community development at the University of California, Davis.
Master Gardener operates out of the UC Cooperative Extension. The application deadline has passed for the first cohort of volunteers, who will be trained from January to June 2019. They then will pass on their knowledge of plants, soil, irrigation and related topics at public events, over the phone, on social media and via other methods.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” Schellman said in an email. “Master Gardeners learn from university experts and then teach the community about important topics like using less water and reducing green waste in the landscape. They also help promote a healthier community by showing people how to plant and grow fruits and vegetables.”
People interested in the training that starts next summer can contact Schellman at 209-525-6862 or aschellman@ucanr.edu.
She also invites anyone with gardening questions now to drop by the extension office, with plant or pest samples if needed. It is in Suite A at the Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way, off Crows Landing Road west of Ceres. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Food and fire at Columbia
Columbia College has renewed its accreditation for programs that train firefighters and chefs.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal approved a five-year extension for the fire program after a review of how it meets state and federal training standards. The student firefighters have their own station and respond to calls on and off campus in cooperation with county and state agencies.
The American Culinary Federation approved a four-year renewal for Columbia courses leading to associate degrees or certificates in culinary arts and in baking and pastry arts. The program last year opened new teaching space funded by Measure E, approved in 2004 by voters in the Yosemite Community College District.
And finally ...
Neil Gonzalez is the new postmaster for Turlock, sworn in at a Friday afternoon ceremony at the East Main Street post office.
He began his U.S. Postal Service career in 1998 as a mail handler in Oakland. In 2006, he started supervising carriers and clerks in Livermore. Since 2011, he has been the manager of Stockton Main Post Office.
In Turlock, Gonzalez oversees 80 employees making an average of about 91,000 daily deliveries to city and rural addresses, and about 4,000 post office boxes.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities.
