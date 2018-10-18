Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/19/18)

MODESTO
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The meeting will feature a short presentation on bird behaviors. The meeting starts at 6:45 p.m. with a social period; meeting will start at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to nonmembers. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.
What: MJC Truck and Tractor Pull
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Info: Modesto Junior College Agriculture and Environmental Science Division will host the annual event in the Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with pulling starting at 6 p.m. Tickets on sale in advance by visiting the auditorium box office on East Campus or calling 209-575-6776. Tickets are also available online at http://mjc.tix.com. Tickets are $15 for designated seating, $12 for designated and bleacher seating and $10 for the standing room only section. All proceeds benefit the MJC Pulling Pirates Truck Pull Club. For more information contact Professor Todd Conrado at 209-575-6214 or email conradot@mjc.edu.
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills at the Modesto Bridge Center on Mondays. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: MCS Community Focus Group 3
When: Monday, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto City School, 425 Locust St.
Info: Superintendent Noguchi is meeting with students, parents, employees and members of the community to learn their perceptions of Modesto City Schools, what is working, and where there are "gaps" that need to be addressed to improve student outcomes. Information gathered will help identify a direction for Modesto City Schools and develop a three-year strategic plan. Spanish translation will be provided. The meeting focus group will be in the Staff Development Rooms 1 & 2. For more information visit www.mcs4kids.com/district/look-listen-learn.
JAMESTOWN
What: Bird House Sale
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Rocca Park, 18226 Main St.
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society sale is held in conjunction with the California Native Plant Society’s annual sale. Fall is the time to install bird boxes so the boxes have time to weather and appear ageless, and the birds have time to acclimatize themselves to this new object. This maximizes the chance of a breeding pair using the box in 2019. For more information contact Tom Harrington at 209-694-8564.
RIVERBANK
What: Teen Book Club
When: Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Regional Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Library will offer book club programs for all ages this October. This Teen Book Club will feature a discussion of Richard Yancey’s “The 5th Wave.” A limited number of copies are available for checkout at the library. Book club programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
SALIDA
What: Anime Day
When: Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The event will feature food, crafts, activities and a viewing of the movie “The Boy and the Beast.” Cosplay is welcome, but not required. The winner of the anime bookmark contest will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Anime Day is sponsored by the Stanislaus Library Foundation. For more information contact the Children and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a native Modestan received the 33rd honorary degree from the Mason Society. Frank Chester Shaw was awarded the honor at a meeting of the supreme council, southern jurisdiction, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry in Washington, D.C. Shaw was one of 253 Masons from across the country to receive the honorary degree.
