Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Healthy Aging and Fall Prevention Summit
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Healthy Aging Association in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging and Kaiser Permanente presents the 16th annual free event for older adults and their caregivers. There will be information on resources available, free health screenings for diabetes and cholesterol (fasting prior to event recommended), hypertension, bone density and more. For more event information call 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker Shannon Williams from the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services . will discuss community planning for disaster recovery. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Fall Modesto RecFest
Where: Gateway Park, South Morton Blvd. between 10th and 11th streets
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Info: The community is invited to a free family friendly festival along the Tuolumne River with an opportunity to explore a variety of recreational opportunities through both guided and self-guided options. Activities will include: paddling, a youth fishing clinic, bicycle rides and more. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment; a limited amount of equipment will be available. There will be partner-sponsored informational booths and snacks provided. Participants are also encouraged to bring a picnic.
What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road
Info: Proceeds from this Society for disAbilities gala go to programs the society brings to disabled youths and adults. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, space is limited and all ticket sales end Friday. For more information including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer call Carolyn Gomes, 209-524-3536 ext. 3505 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon Sunrise Rotary Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Belotta Road
Info: The public is invited to the Escalon Sunrise Rotary annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Visitors will have the opportunity to try microbrews, sausages and wines. Plus there will be a silent auction, raffle, live music and dancing. Strictly a 21 and over event. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Duane at 209-838-7371 or Jordon at 209-838-6417.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity will be Memorial Hospital Foundation Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. To purchase a patch, email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
TURLOCK
What: Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead
When: Friday, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center will celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the traditional Mexican celebration of family, the recently departed and ancestors. The event will feature dancers from Los Luceros de Osborn. The event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
