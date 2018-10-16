Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/17/18)

MODESTO
What: National Financial Aid Day Cash for College
When: Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The free financial aid workshop will be held in the Yosemite Hall Career Center, open and to any college-bound student who needs help meeting college expenses. More information on the FAFSA visit www.fafsa.gov. For more information on financial aid or the workshop call the MJC Financial Aid Office at 209-575-7700.
What: MCS Community Focus Group 2
When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Davis High School, Little Theater, 1200 W. Rumble Road
Info: Superintendent Sara Noguchi is meeting with students, parents, employees and members of the community to learn their perceptions of Modesto City Schools, what is working, and where there are “gaps” that need to be addressed to improve student outcomes. Information gathered will help identify a direction for Modesto City Schools and develop a three-year strategic plan. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information, visit www.mcs4kids.com/district/look-listen-learn.
What: Film Screening: “Human Flow”
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto JC Civic Engagement Project invites the community to a free screening of the filmin Forum 110, part of the Fall Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. “Human Flow” is a documentary depicting the desperation that drives millions of people out of their countries in search of safety, security, and justice. A facilitated discussion with a Q&A follows the screening. For more information, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu.
What: MJC Truck and Tractor Pull
Where: Modesto Junior Collge West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Info: Modesto JC Agriculture and Environmental Science Division will host the annual MJC Truck and Tractor Pull in the Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with pulling starting at 6 p.m. Tickets on sale in advance by visiting the Auditorium Box Office on East Campus or calling 209-575-6776. Tickets are also available online at http://mjc.tix.com. Tickets are $15 for designated seating, $12 for designated and bleacher seating and $10 for the standing room only section. All proceeds benefit the MJC Pulling Pirates Truck Pull Club. For more information contact Professor Todd Conrado at 209-575-6214 or email conradot@mjc.edu.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets every Third Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.
KEYS
What: Keys Library Activity
When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Keys Library Branch, 4420 Maud Ave.
Info: Teen and adult crafters are invited to make reusable tote bags out of old T-shirts. Take your own T-shirts to the craft; all other materials will be made available. For more information about programs at the Keyes Library, call Christine Ryu at 209-664-8006 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Teen Book Club
When: Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Regional Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Library will offer book club programs for all ages this October. This Teen Book Club will feature a discussion of Richard Yancey’s “The 5th Wave.” A limited number of copies are available for checkout at the library. Book club programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the jobless rate for Modesto almost reached the statewide average with a September jobless rate in Modesto of 6.8 percent. This was after having the highest unemployment rate in the nation. For Stanislaus County, the unemployment rate dropped for the month of August to 8.4 percent.
