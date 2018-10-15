Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Undocumented California Dream Act Workshop and Cash for College
When: Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College is offering two financial aid workshops for high school students, recent graduates,and MJC students. The first workshop is an Undocumented California Dream Act (CADAA) Workshop on Tuesday, from 5:30-7 p.m., and a National Financial Aid Day Cash for College Event, Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Both events are held in the Yosemite Hall Career Center. The free financial aid workshops are open and of value to any college-bound student who needs help meeting college expenses. More information on the FAFSA visit www.fafsa.gov. For more information on financial aid or the workshop call the MJC Financial Aid Office at 209-575-7700.
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Alvis Ward, outreach and education chairman, board member of the African-American Genealogy Society and DNA Specialist at the Oakland Family History Center, will present the topic: “African American Genealogy Challenges & Migrations”. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Diane at 818-419-6739.
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature guest speaker Chris Murphy, publisher and founder of Modesto View Inc. Murphy will discuss happenings around Modesto. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships , discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, contactSam Graham 209-552-0960.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Shannon Williams from Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services will discuss community planning for disaster recovery. For more information, call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
ESCALON
What: Escalon Sunrise Rotary Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Belotta Road
Info: The public is invited to the Escalon Sunrise Rotary annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Visitors will have the opportunity to try microbrews, sausages and wines. There also will be a silent auction, raffle, live music and dancing. Strictly a 21 and over event. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Duane at 209-838-7371 or Jordon at 209-838-6417.
RIVERBANK
What: Candidate Forum - Riverbank City Council
When: Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Infor: The League of Women Voters Stanislaus County is presenting the candidates for the Riverbank City Council. The forum gives voters the oportunity to hear the candidates answer questions from the audience. It's free and open to the public. For more information contact the league office at 209-324-3375.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audobon Society
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: The Central Sierra Audobon Society invites the community its next lecture on Milbert’s Tortioseshell and Western Tiger Swallowtail butterflies. The butterflies, as well as other species, call the Calaveras Big Trees State Park home. Refreshments will be served and numerous bird publications will be offered for sale. Jim Mori will guide attendees through lifestyles, habits and needs of butterflies that can be seen in the Sierra Nevada. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead
When: Friday, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center will celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the traditional Mexican celebration of family, the recently departed and ancestors. The event will feature children dancers from the group Los Luceros de Osborn. The event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
