American Legion post seeks Ripon service members, veterans to honor with street banners

The American Legion post in Ripon plans to honor the city’s active military service members and veterans with personalized banners on Fulton Avenue light poles.
The City Council last week approved Ripon American Legion Clinton McCausland Post 190’s Military Street Banner Program, which is accepting applications on a first-come basis.
Each banner will be full-color, double-sided and include an image of the honoree. On Fulton between North Wilma Avenue and River Road, there are 20 light poles, with spots for 24 banners. The banners will be on display for one year, and upon the expiration of the year they will be retired and given to the veteran or their family for them to keep.
The program will be ongoing, with new banners replacing the retired ones each year, post First Vice Commander Ed Ormonde said.
To be eligible for a banner, a person must be an active-duty, retired or honorably discharged member of the U.S. armed forces who resides in Ripon or lived in Ripon but are deceased.
About a dozen other communities in California have similar programs, Ormonde said. “This was something that Post 190 wanted to take on to honor our military members and to continue to evoke civic pride in our community,” he said.
The banners are being funded through private donations. They may be sponsored by individuals, families or organizations. The cost of each banner is $250. Post 190’s activity committee is working with Economy Signs of Manteca to design the banners and anticipated soon having a sample ready.
“We are hoping to have the first banners up mid-February, right before the Almond Blossom Festival,” Ormonde said.
Application and sponsorship forms can be obtained at the American Legion Clinton McCausland Post 190 Hall, 206 S.Stockton Ave., or by calling 209-253-0200 to request an application through the mail. Application forms also will be available at the post’s booth on Main Street Day, Oct. 20.
For more on the post, go to www.facebook.com/americanlegion190.
