Spooky Con brings frightful fun to Modesto

The things that go bump in the night ventured out during daylight Sunday as Spooky Con was held in Modesto.
The event at the Clarion Inn on Sisk Road included a Higbee Horror Haunt attraction, face painting by the folks behind Monsters in Modesto, vendors, celebrity guests and a costume contest.
For horror fans, the famous face of the con was Robert Mukes, who was in Rob Zombie’s 2003 gore-fest “House of 1,000 Corpses.” The actor, who IMDB.com says is 6-foot-10, signed autographs, sold memorabilia and posed for pictures with fans.
Mukes is among the stars of the movie “Last American Horror Show,” set for release on Blu-Ray, DVD and video on demand in November. Its director, Michael S. Rodriguez, was right next to Mukes at Spooky Con.
The con’s all-ages costume contest drew an assortment of silly, sexy (but not too) and scary characters. There were Freddy Kruegers (both male and female), zombies, Jasons, witches and others. Eleven of “Stranger Things” was there. So was Left Shark from Katy Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl halftime show (in case you wondered whatever happened to him).
Spooky Con was a production of Ohana Comic Con, whose next stop is the Hollister Anime-Comic Con on Oct. 21.
Higbee Horror Haunt is a teens-and-up attraction within the Halloween Guys store at 2936 Veneman Ave. Monsters in Modesto is a haunt opening Oct. 19 on the western side of the Vintage Faire Mall parking lot, between JC Penney and Sisk Road. Ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and the intense attraction also has a family-friendly Kids Mini Haunt.
For more on Halloween and harvest events in the greater Modesto area, go to www.modbee.com/living/article218754055.html.
