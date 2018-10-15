Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/15/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
October 3
MURILLO: Diana and Marcos Barillas, Tracy, boy
FETTER: Kelly and Richard, Turlock, boy
BREWER: Katrina and Ryan McIntosh, Lathrop, girl
October 4
RAMIREZ: Miriam and Jose Romo, Manteca, girl
BROVILLARD: Kynberly and Tyler, Escalon, girl
October 5
PADILLA: Mushtari and Armando Padilla-Acuna, Mountain House, boy
October 6
ZAMORA: Ambar and Johnny Adame, Newman, girl
October 7
BORELA: Milagros and Richard, Tracy, girl
October 8
SOSA: Nichole and Joel Sosa-Lopez, Patterson, boy
October 9
GOEPPNER: Kayla and Jason, Turlock, boy
GAYLOR: Gabrielle and Matthew, Modesto, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
October 6
OROZCO: Adriana, Delhi, boy
SWEETEN: Kristina and Anthony, Turlock, girl
October 7
RAYO-HERNANDEZ: Antonia, Merced, boy
October 8
BURNS: Makaylah, Turlock, girl
ACOSTA: April, Gustine, girl
October 9
VILLALON-ROSAS: Rosemary, Delhi, girl
October 10
PITAU: Felicia and Joshua, Turlock, boy
ALVAREZ: Maricela and Paulino Camacho, Patterson, girl
DICKINSON: Rachelle and Vincent, Ceres, girl
Comments