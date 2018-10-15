Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/15/18)

News

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

October 3

MURILLO: Diana and Marcos Barillas, Tracy, boy

FETTER: Kelly and Richard, Turlock, boy

BREWER: Katrina and Ryan McIntosh, Lathrop, girl

October 4

RAMIREZ: Miriam and Jose Romo, Manteca, girl

BROVILLARD: Kynberly and Tyler, Escalon, girl

October 5

PADILLA: Mushtari and Armando Padilla-Acuna, Mountain House, boy

October 6

ZAMORA: Ambar and Johnny Adame, Newman, girl

October 7

BORELA: Milagros and Richard, Tracy, girl

October 8

SOSA: Nichole and Joel Sosa-Lopez, Patterson, boy

October 9

GOEPPNER: Kayla and Jason, Turlock, boy

GAYLOR: Gabrielle and Matthew, Modesto, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

October 6

OROZCO: Adriana, Delhi, boy

SWEETEN: Kristina and Anthony, Turlock, girl

October 7

RAYO-HERNANDEZ: Antonia, Merced, boy

October 8

BURNS: Makaylah, Turlock, girl

ACOSTA: April, Gustine, girl

October 9

VILLALON-ROSAS: Rosemary, Delhi, girl

October 10

PITAU: Felicia and Joshua, Turlock, boy

ALVAREZ: Maricela and Paulino Camacho, Patterson, girl

DICKINSON: Rachelle and Vincent, Ceres, girl

