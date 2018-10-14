Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/15/18)

MODESTO
What: Candidate Forum - CA State Assembly District 12 and district Attorney
When: Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: County/City Chambers, 1010 10th Street
Info: The League of Women Voters Stanislaus County will present, at 6 p.m., candidates for the California State Assembly District 12. Then at 7:30 p.m., the candidates for district attorney will be presented. The forum gives voters the opportunity to hear the candidates answer questions from the audience. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-324-3375.
What: MCS Community Focus Group1
When: Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Downey High School, Room 1, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Superintendent Sara Noguchi is meeting with students, parents, employees and members of the community to learn their perceptions of Modesto City Schools, what is working, and where there are “gaps” that need to be addressed to improve student outcomes. Information gathered will help identify a direction for Modesto City Schools and develop a three-year strategic plan. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information, visit www.mcs4kids.com/district/look-listen-learn.
What: Lecture: An Evening with Irene Schreier
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Friends of Music series will present the former artist-lecturer at the Carnegie Mellon School of Music. Her topic will be “The Piano: A Machine of Illusion.” Included in the program are “Four Duets” by J.S. Bach, “Piano Sketches” by Moriz Violin and “In the Mists” by Leos Janacek.Tickets $15 general admission and $10 for students and seniors (62 and over). Tickets are available at the MJC auditorium box office, Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., or by calling 209-575-6776 or visiting www.mjc.tix.com. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance. Proceeds from Friends of Music events are used to support the programs of the MJC music department and provide music student scholarships.
What: Healthy Aging and Fall Prevention Summit
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Healthy Aging Association in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging and Kaiser Permanente presents the 16th annual Healthy Aging and Fall Prevention Summit. This free event is for older adults and their caregivers and will offer information to older adults on resources available to help them live longer and healthier lives. There will be free health screenings for diabetes and cholesterol (fasting prior to event recommended), hypertension, bone density and more. For more event information, call 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement Branch 143 luncheon features guest speakers Terry Donovan, director of athletics, and Paul Trevor, men’s basketball coach, at California State University, Stanislaus. Guests welcome, lunch is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Empire Library, 18 S. Abbie St.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email theempiremac@gmail.com.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club plant sale
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd St.
Info: Includes a variety of reasonably priced plants provided by the group’s members. All proceeds will go into its general fund for the club’s future projects. For more information, visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson school board meeting
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/ public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
