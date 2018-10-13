Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/14/18)

MODESTO
What: Fall Modesto RecFest
Where: Gateway Park, South Morton Blvd. between 10th and 11th Street
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Info: The community is invited to a free family-friendly festival in along the Tuolumne River with an opportunity to explore a variety of recreational opportunities through both guided and self-guided options. Activities will include: paddling, a youth fishing clinic, bicycle rides and more. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment; a limited amount of equipment will be available. There will be partner-sponsored informational booths and snacks provided. Participants are also encouraged to bring a picnic.
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting that will feature a local high school coach and five guest players, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Neighborhood Watch Meeting
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.
Info: Woodland West Community Neighborhood meeting speakers will be Modesto Police Department Sergeant Frank Inacio, pharmacist Elaine-George Pardini, Sheriff-elect Jeff Dirkse and Supervisor Terry Withrow, discussing recent crimes such as mail and vehicle theft. There will be a brief presentation on the opioid crisis, meet the Sheriff-elect and discuss issues with District 3 supervisor. This is a public meeting, all are welcome. For more information contact Terhesa Gamboa at 209-576-8484 or email wwestcn@gmail.com.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, luncheon features guest speakers, Terry Donovan, director of athletics, and Paul Trevor, men’s basketball coach at California State University, Stanislaus. Guests welcome, lunch is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie Street
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Plant Sale
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd St.
Info: Includes a variety of reasonably-priced plants provided by the group's members. All proceeds will go into its general fund for the club's future projects. For more information or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/ public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
