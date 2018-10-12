Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Light the Night
When: Saturday, 3 p.m.
Where: La Loma Park Gazebo, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: Doctors Medical Center is hosting a special day for pregnancy and infant loss remembrance. The memorial is at 3 p.m., followed a balloon release at 4 p.m. For more information visit www.facebook.com/LighttheNight.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker will be Dr. Russell Rottacker, DC, DACNB, a Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: MCS Community Focus Group1
When: Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Downey High School, Room 1, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Superintendent Dr. Noguchi is meeting with students, parents, employees and members of the community to learn their perceptions of Modesto City Schools, what is working, and where there are "gaps" that need to be addressed to improve student outcomes. Information gathered will help identify a direction for Modesto City Schools and develop a three-year strategic plan. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information visit www.mcs4kids.com/district/look-listen-learn.
What: Concert: An Evening with Irene Schreier
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Friends of Music series will present the former artist-lecturer at the Carnegie Mellon School of Music. Tickets $15 general admission and $10 for students and seniors (62 and over). Tickets are available at the MJC Auditorium Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., by calling 209-575-6776 or visiting www.mjc.tix.com. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance. Proceeds from Friends of Music events are used to support the programs of the MJC Music Department and provide music student scholarships.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon Sunrise Rotary Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Belotta Road
Info: The public is invited to the Escalon Sunrise Rotary annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Visitors will have the opportunity to try microbrews, sausages and wines. Plus there will be a silent auction, raffle, live music and dancing. Strictly a 21 and over event. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Duane at 209-838-7371 or Jordon at 209-838-6417.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast with biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
TURLOCK
What: Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead
When: Friday, Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center will celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the traditional Mexican celebration of family, the recently departed and ancestors. The event will feature children dancers from the group Los Luceros de Osborn. The event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
100 YEARS AGO: In 1918, the influenza pandemic took hold of the country and was the first of two pandemics involving the H1N1 influenza virus. It was reported that the California State Board of Health notified Dr. J. L. Hennemuth, City of Modesto and Stanislaus County health officer, to ask school teachers to help guard against the spread of the Spanish influenza by sending children home who appeared to have a cold and to report it for investigation. No cases had been reported in Modesto, but there were a few cases countywide, with one case involving a death.
