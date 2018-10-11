Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Hispanic Education Conference
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The purpose of the free conference is to expose high school students and community parents to higher education through a variety of occupations, and motivate the youth to aspire to a successful academic life and career preparation. MJC students are also encouraged to attend. Keynote address by Ariana Gonzalez, MJC counselor and Vice President Central for the Latina Leadership Network. To register visit www.mjc.edu/HEC or call Alejandra Espinoza 209-575-6479 or email espinozaa@mjc.edu.
What: Health and Wellness Fair
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice invites the community to a day dedicated to health and wellness. Visit a variety of community health and wellness booths to learn new approaches to conquer your current health concerns, enhance your physical fitness, financial wellness and nutrition. Raffle prizes and healthy snacks will be provided. This event is free and open to the public. Grief Support Services are also available to anyone that has experienced a loss, at no cost. For additional information call 209-578-6300 or visit hospiceheart.org.
What: Second Saturday Lectures
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Museum Historical Society presents its free monthly lecture series. Mansion docent Larry Dorman will present information on the 100th anniversary of the worldwide influenza pandemic. He will describe what it was like in Stanislaus County. For more information, contact the museum at 209-577-5235 or email museum@mchenrymuseum.org or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Plant Sale
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd St.
Info: Oakdale Garden invites the community it annual plant sale, which will include a variety of reasonably-priced plants provided by the group's members, and all proceeds will go into their General Fund for the Club's future projects. For more information or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project. It is a nationwide public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. The Oakdale PD will be partnering with local nonprofit support group Blue Line Wives and designating recipient charity Memorial Hospital Foundation – Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. To purchase a patch, email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information to schedule an appointment call 833-237-8973.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Los Banos Farm Center met to discuss ways to reduce the cost of milk production. Guest speaker William H. Allison, Jr., the Merced County farm adviser, spoke to the group. Allison stated that for every $1 of the cost of maintaining a cow; 60 cents was spent on feed, 25 cents on labor and 15 cents on taxes, electricity and miscellaneous item. He recommenced testing, once a year, of the cows to determine butterfat content, the culling of the poor producers and replacement with new, healthier cows.
Comments