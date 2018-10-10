Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/11/18)

MODESTO
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The South Modesto MAC meets every Second Thursday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
What: Democratic Women’s Club
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: Member and volunteers will phone bank for endorsed candidates and participate in the DWCS “Women Vote/Mujeres Votan” postcard program. For more information or to sign up to help, contact Patty at 209-303-4042 or email demwoemnsclub@gmail.com.
What: Masquerade Dinner and Silent Auction
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.-midnight
Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road
Info: All funds raised at this event fund scholarships for local high school seniors, MJC and CSUS students who are pursuing a career in health care. Individual tickets are $100 and corporate sponsorships start at $500. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-558-7116 or visit www.stanhealth.org.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker will be Dr. Russell Rottacker, DC, DACNB, a Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
CERES
What: CTA/NEA Retired Meeting
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ceres SSC, 3900 Mitchell Road
Info: CTA/NEA-Retired is an affiliate of the California Teachers Association and the National Education Association. It promotes the social, professional, and economic well-being of retired teachers, educators, college and university professors and education support professionals. Guest speaker is Sandy Howell from HICAP, an advocacy program that helps seniors navigate Medicare; Q&A follows. A light lunch will be served. For information contact Lew at 209-485-0818.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon Sunrise Rotary Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Belotta Road
Info: The public is invited to the Escalon Sunrise Rotary annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Visitors will have the opportunity to try microbrews, sausages and wines; silent auction, raffle, live music and dancing. Strictly a 21 and over event. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Duane at 209-838-7371 or Jordon at 209-838-6417.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
PATTERSON
What: WAG (We Are Grateful) party.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Best Friends Pet Resort, 2631 Olive Ave., Patterson.
Info: Annual party for adopters, customers, volunteers and the pet-loving community. Sponsored by Westside Animals for Adoption and Best Friends Pet Resort. Bring your family and dogs. Free food and drinks. Get your dogs vaccinated and microchipped, try your hand at trick training, watch dog training demonstrations. Silent auction. Dog adoptions: $10 for right match as WAA celebrates its 10th birthday. For more information call 209-892-3114 or visit www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com/.
