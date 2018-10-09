Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Real Estate Program
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Modesto Library, in partnership with Realtor Cyndy Hackett, will offer a free monthly residential real estate program series, “Real Talk Real Estate.” Hackett’s next presentation will focus on escrow. A question and answer session will follow. For more information, call 209-558-7814. Information on upcoming programs in this series will be posted at stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Second Saturday Lectures
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Museum Historical Society presents its free monthly lecture series with mansion docent Larry Dorman, who will present information on the 100th anniversary of the worldwide influenza pandemic and what it was like in Stanislaus County. For more information, contact the museum at 209-577-5235 or email museum@mchenrymuseum.org or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road
Info: Proceeds from this Society for disAbilities gala go to programs the society brings to disabled youth and adults. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, space is limited and all ticket sales end Friday. For more information including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer call Carolyn Gomes, 209-524-3536 ext. 3505 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org.
CERES
What: Halloween Crafting
When: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Ceres Regional Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: Families looking for free seasonal activities in their community are encouraged visit the Ceres Library for unique crafts. These programs will be held on select Thursday afternoons during the month of October. This Thursday’s craft creates paper plate ghosts. The crafts are free to participants, and all materials will be provided. Children ages 5 and under are welcome to participate, however they must have direct supervision from parents or adult guardians. For more information, contact the library at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
DENAIR
What: Reptile Fun with Python Ron
When: Thursday, 4 p.m.
Where: Denair Regional Library, 4801 Kersey Road
Info: The Stanislaus Library system welcomes “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes. Python Ron will visit the Denair Regional Library and the other county libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This free event includes up-close and personal interactions with a variety of exotic creatures. For more information, call the Denair library at 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Library 50th Year Activities
When: Thursday, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Turlock Regional Library, 550 Minaret Ave.
Info: This October marks the Turlock Public Library’s 50th year, as well as the Friends of the Turlock Library’s 25th anniversary. To celebrate, the Turlock Library will offer a variety of free events for the community. Adults are invited to participate in retro crafts on Thursdays throughout the month. Each craft is inspired by popular trends from 1968, including tie-dye, on Thursday. Participants are asked to bring their own white t-shirts, or other clothing items, to tie-dye. The crafts are intended for ages 18 and up, however younger ages may participate. For more information on Turlock Library programs, contact Diane Bartlett at 209-664-8100 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly 2nd Thursday Local Legislators Mobile District Office hours. Representatives from Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that enrollment in Stanislaus County private elementary and high schools rose as the first records were released after the first month of classes. There were 3,133 students in the 20 predominantly church-affiliated facilities. Enrollment was up by 200 pupils over the previous year. Private school administrators equated the rise to parent dissatisfaction in public schools and not because of Proposition 13.
