Fire Burns Annabelle Ave Home

Modesto Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Annabelle Ave. Monday Oct. 8, 2018 around 1:30pm. Firefighters on scene reported no injuries however there was heavy smoke and fire damage to the home.
Fire does heavy damage to rented house in central Modesto

By Erin Tracy

October 08, 2018 06:23 PM

A fire Monday afternoon badly damaged a house on the 900 block of Annabelle Avenue in central Modesto, the Fire Department reported.

When crews arrived after the 1:45 p.m. call, they could see smoke coming from the northeast corner of the rented house, said Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. The fire spread through much of the house, but firefighters knocked it down quickly, he said.

Firefighters found a dog, which was unharmed, in the backyard and accounted for the residents. The damage was estimated at $150,000.

