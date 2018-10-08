Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/09/18)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion Tea Tasting
When: Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th St.
Info: The public is invited to a complimentary tea tasting. Learn a bit of Modesto history plus shop for that special gift. Several fun Halloween and Fall items are now available. For more information call the gift store at 209-549-0428.
What: YCCD Board Regular Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board of Trustees will be meeting in the district’s Boardroom. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For the Columbia Campus, the public may go to the Manzanita Room to participate. Meeting opens at 3:30 in closed session; 5:30 p.m. will be the open session. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Second Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: The Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11 will be hosting a no-host dinner that will feature the interesting history of California. Meetings are held on the Second Wednesday of every month starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will show the film, “The Yosemite Valley”. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 pm.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The South Modesto MAC meets the second Thursday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon Sunrise Rotary Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Belotta Road
Info: The public is invited to the Escalon Sunrise Rotary annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Visitors will have the opportunity to try microbrews, sausages and wines. Plus there will be a silent auction, raffle, live music and dancing. Strictly a 21 and over event. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Duane at 209-838-7371 or Jordon at 209-838-6417.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gracy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
OAKDALE
What: Valley Home Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6:30 pm.
Where: Valley Home School Library, 13231 Pioneer Ave., Oakdale
Info: The Valley Home MAC meets the second Wednesday of each month during the months of January, April, July and October. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Nancy Osmundson at 209-847-6673 or email bestemor-1@msn.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Reptile Fun with Python Ron
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Regional Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Stanislaus Library system will be welcoming “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes. Python Ron will visit the Riverbank Regional Library first and the other county libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This free event includes up-close and personal interactions with a variety of exotic creatures. For more information, call the Riverbank library at 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Foster Farms and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 126 announced the company would present a new contract proposal to 2,000 workers at its processing plants in Livingston. Workers had been set to walk out, but a federal mediator ordered the parties back to the bargaining table. Workers had twice authorized a strike and twice rejected Foster Farms’ final offers. The biggest obstacle to reaching an agreement had been the increased medical costs workers would be asked to bear.
