Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/08/18)

Bee Staff Reports

October 07, 2018 10:43 AM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

September 26

GEORGE: Crystal and Derek, Salida, boy

VAISAU: Elsa and Tyler, Modesto, girl

MITCHELL: Heather and Sharvis, Stockton, boy

September 27

CARRILLO: Elizabeth and Fernando, Jr., Ceres, girl

RENTERIA: Leslie and Daniel, Patterson, boy

September 28

BATRES: Yesica and Jeffrey Henderson, Stockton, girl

COLON: Christina and Benjamin, Manteca, twins, boys

VARGAS: Perla and Luis, Modesto, boy

September 29

AZEVEDO: Haily and Brett, Modesto, girl

BELTRAN: Candida and Jesus Ochoa, Manteca, boy

September 30

MOALA: Feiloakoi and Taniela, Tracy, boy

ORTIZ: Sabrina and Agustin Espinoza, Modesto, girl

ORNELAS: Katlyn and Gabriel, Modesto, boy

BOBADILLA: Stephanie and Salvador Mejia, Modesto, boy

October 1

HOLGATE: Rebecka, Manteca, boy

ROBERTS: Juliette and Joshua, Manteca, boy

PEREZ: Elizabeth and Manuel Ibanez, Los Banos, boy

SHOFNER: Jessica and Kevin, Manteca, boy

VARGHESE: Simi and Nevin Roy, Manteca, boy

GHARU: Rebecca and Vijay, Tracy, boy

October 2

SALDATE: Stephanie and Jorge, Jr., Modesto, boy

MCADAM: Kathryn and Jonathan, Modesto, girl

JOHNSON: Ericanne and Kevin Green, Jr., Modesto, boy

VARGAS: Priscilla and Milton Morales, Modesto, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

September 27

LEWIS: Toni, Merced, boy

September 28

MORELOS-MORALES: Marisol, Modesto, boy

September 30

OLVERA: Delicia, Modesto, girl

MONTANEZ: Barbara and Luis, Delhi, girl

CERVANTES: Cintia and Mitchell Matthew, girl

PEDRAZA: Melissa and Esau, Livingston, girl

October 1

TORRES: Angelica and Sylvester, Winton, girl

MALHI: Prubjot and Amandip, Hilmar, girl

