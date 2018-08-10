Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/08/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
September 26
GEORGE: Crystal and Derek, Salida, boy
VAISAU: Elsa and Tyler, Modesto, girl
MITCHELL: Heather and Sharvis, Stockton, boy
September 27
CARRILLO: Elizabeth and Fernando, Jr., Ceres, girl
RENTERIA: Leslie and Daniel, Patterson, boy
September 28
BATRES: Yesica and Jeffrey Henderson, Stockton, girl
COLON: Christina and Benjamin, Manteca, twins, boys
VARGAS: Perla and Luis, Modesto, boy
September 29
AZEVEDO: Haily and Brett, Modesto, girl
BELTRAN: Candida and Jesus Ochoa, Manteca, boy
September 30
MOALA: Feiloakoi and Taniela, Tracy, boy
ORTIZ: Sabrina and Agustin Espinoza, Modesto, girl
ORNELAS: Katlyn and Gabriel, Modesto, boy
BOBADILLA: Stephanie and Salvador Mejia, Modesto, boy
October 1
HOLGATE: Rebecka, Manteca, boy
ROBERTS: Juliette and Joshua, Manteca, boy
PEREZ: Elizabeth and Manuel Ibanez, Los Banos, boy
SHOFNER: Jessica and Kevin, Manteca, boy
VARGHESE: Simi and Nevin Roy, Manteca, boy
GHARU: Rebecca and Vijay, Tracy, boy
October 2
SALDATE: Stephanie and Jorge, Jr., Modesto, boy
MCADAM: Kathryn and Jonathan, Modesto, girl
JOHNSON: Ericanne and Kevin Green, Jr., Modesto, boy
VARGAS: Priscilla and Milton Morales, Modesto, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
September 27
LEWIS: Toni, Merced, boy
September 28
MORELOS-MORALES: Marisol, Modesto, boy
September 30
OLVERA: Delicia, Modesto, girl
MONTANEZ: Barbara and Luis, Delhi, girl
CERVANTES: Cintia and Mitchell Matthew, girl
PEDRAZA: Melissa and Esau, Livingston, girl
October 1
TORRES: Angelica and Sylvester, Winton, girl
MALHI: Prubjot and Amandip, Hilmar, girl
