Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/08/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information, email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. The meeting will feature the UOP Pharmacy Group. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: YCCD candidates forum
When: Tuesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: A candidates forum for trustees for Yosemite College Districts 1, 2, 4, and 7 is being presented by the Stanislaus County League of Women Voters. The forum will give voters the opportunity to meet and hear the candidates in Forum Building, Room 110. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the League office at 209-324-3375.
What: Second Saturday Lectures
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Museum Historical Society presents its free monthly lecture series with mansion docent larry dorman. Dorman will present information on the 100th anniversary of the worldwide influenza pandemic. He will describe what it was like in Stanislaus County. For more information, contact the museum at 209-577-5235 or email museum@mchenrymuseum.org or visit www.mchenrymuseum.org.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be hosting its monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. This month’s guest player is Michael Zampiceni, a renowned accordion teacher and recording artist. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer at 209-556-3105.
RIVERBANK
What: Mayor’s Book Club
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: Riverbank Regional Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Library will offer book club programs for all ages this October, giving all community members an opportunity to share their love of reading with their peers. The first “book club” of the month is the Mayor’s Book Club. Riverbank Mayor Richard O’Brien will share stories by reading to preschoolers and their families following story time. Book club programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2749 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Concert: Stan State Collective
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Stan State Jazz Ensemble pays tribute to legendary alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett on his 58th birthday. Tickets: $10 General Admission; $5 Students and Carnegie Members. Available at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
WATERFORD
What: Reptile Fun with Python Ron
When: Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Waterford Regional Library, 324 E. St.
Info: The Stanislaus Library system will be welcoming “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes. Python Ron will visit the Waterford Regional Library first and the other county libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This free event includes up-close and personal interactions with a variety of exotic creatures. For more information, call the Waterford library at 209-874-2191 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
