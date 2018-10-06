Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/07/18)

MODESTO
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills at the Modesto Bridge Center on Mondays at 9 a.m. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: YCCD Board Policy Committee
When: Monday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Policy Committee will be meeting in the district’s Board Meeting Room B. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 6 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets every month and features reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Candidate Forum - YCCD Candidates
When: Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: A Candidates Forum for Trustees for Yosemite College Districts 1, 2, 4, and 7 is being presented by the League of Women Voters Stanislaus County. The forum will give voters the opportunity to meet and hear the candidates in Fourm Building, Room 110. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the League office at 209-324-3375.
What: McHenry Mansion Complimentary Tea Tasting
When: Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th St.
Info: The public is invited to a complimentary tea tasting. Learn a bit of Modesto history plus shop for that special gift. Several fun Halloween and fall items are now available. For more information, call the gift store at 209-549-0428.
ESCALON
What: Shooting for the Stable
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Escalon Sportsmen’s Club, 25195 E. River Road
Info: Healing Arenas Inc. invites the community to its fourth annual benefit dinner and trap-shooting competition. Tri-tip/chicken dinner is $40 or adults, kids 12-and-under $10 and $30 for military/first responder discount with ID/license. Trapshoot event is $40 for adults, $30 children. Proceeds benefit all Healing Arenas projects, which includes scholarships for the Stable Survivors Veterans Project, Stable Responders and the Retired Racehorse Project. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 209-900-7917 or visit squareup.com/store/healing-arenas-inc.
What: Escalon Sunrise Rotary Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Belotta Road
Info: The public is invited to the Escalon Sunrise Rotary annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Visitors will have the opportunity to try microbrews, sausages and wines. Plus there will be a silent auction, raffle, live music and dancing. Strictly a 21 and over event. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Duane at 209-838-7371 or Jordon at 209-838-6417.
OAKDALE
What: Pink Patch Project
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.
Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project. It is a nationwide public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. The Oakdale PD will be partnering with local non-profit support group Blue Line Wives and designating recipient charity Memorial Hospital Foundation – Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. To purchase a patch, email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.
TURLOCK
What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Emanuel Cancer Center, 880 E. Tuolumne Road
Info: Throughout the month of October, the Ruby E. Bergman Women’s Diagnostic Center will offer extended hours to accommodate busy working women. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 833-237-8973.
