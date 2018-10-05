Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/05/18)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion Table Setting Viewing
When: Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation presents its 37th Annual Fundraising Table Setting Viewing and Luncheon. On Monday, the public may view the decorated table from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., cost is $10 at the door. On Tuesday, there will be a noon luncheon. Reservations required. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Cost for the luncheon is $40. For more information or to reserve a seat, call Penny Binney 209-576-1059.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: The Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11 will be hosting a no-host dinner that will feature the interesting history of California. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month starting at 7 p.m. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: Masquerade Dinner and Silent Auction
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. - midnight
Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road
Info: Stanislaus Health Foundation is holding its annual Masquerade Dinner and Silent Auction in November. All funds raised at this event, fund scholarships for local high school seniors, MJC and CSUS nursing students who are pursuing a career in health care. Individual tickets are $100 and corporate sponsorships start at $500.00. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-558-7116 or visit www.stanhealth.org.
CERES
What: Tractors and Tiaras Dinner Dance
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Diamond Bar Arena, 6055 Central Ave.
Info: The Ag Boosters of Ceres invite the community to a dinner dance to benefit the Future Farmers of America programs for Ceres and Central Valley High Schools. Tickets are $25 or $250 for a table of 10. Age 21-and-over only. For more information email agboostersofceres@hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/Agboostersofceres.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be hosting its monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. This months guest player is Michael Zampiceni, a renowned accordion teacher, recording artist and teacher of 30 years. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer 209-556-3105.
OAKDALE
What: Valley Home Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6:30 pm.
Where: Valley Home School Library, 13231 Pioneer Ave.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Nancy Osmundson at 209-847-6673 or email bestemor-1@msn.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. The group meets the Second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series moves into its Fall program featuring the Columbia Big Band and guests, in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $15 reserved seating. For more information, email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net or visit facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: There was a campaign ad for Stanislaus County Sheriff. The campaign was for R. L. “Bob” Dallas. His qualifications read: ...”experienced in the pursuit of criminals—clear thinking—active and a conscietious worker. Dallas had also served 2-years as deputy sheriff and 8-years as the Chief of Police for Modesto.
